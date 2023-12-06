Myanmar’s military regime has escalated its campaign of atrocities against civilians in response to the ongoing coordinated resistance offensive launched in northern Shan State on Oct. 27, the civilian National Unity Government (NUG) claims.

The civilian death toll during the offensive hit 309 nationwide on November 30, as the military regime carried out at least 244 targeted attacks on civilians in seven states and five regions, according to NUG’s Ministry of Human Rights.

At least 413 people were also injured by indiscriminate junta shelling, airstrikes and shooting, it added.

The NUG said junta troops carried out at least 11 massacres in Sagaing and Mandalay regions and Karenni, Rakhine and Shan states between October 27 and November 30 alone.

The highest civilian casualties were reported in Chin, Karenni (Kayah), Rakhine and northern Shan states and Sagaing region.

In northern Shan State, regime attacks on civilian targets between Oct. 27 and Nov. 30 killed nearly 100 people and wounded 160, according to local reports.

In Sagaing, at least 67 people were killed and 69 injured as junta troops shelled and bombed residential areas in retaliation for simultaneous resistance attacks in support of Operation 1027 in Kawlin, Tigyaing, Indaw and Gangaw townships.

The Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and Arakan Army (AA) also accused regime forces of deploying chemical bombs in the battles.

In Rakhine State, intensifying regime bombardments of civilian communities have killed around 60 residents of Pauktaw, Buthidaung, Mrauk-U, Ponnagyun townships since November 13.

In Karenni State, local aid groups report civilian casualties have surpassed 140, with 76 killed and over 70 wounded, since resistance groups launched Operation 1111 on Nov. 11 to seize the state capital of Loikaw.

The civilian death toll is expected to rise as the military regime continues to rely on massive bombardments and airstrikes amid heavy losses among its ground troops on all fronts across the country.

The NUG also said that at least 562 houses, 44 religious buildings, 10 schools and seven clinics had been damaged or destroyed by junta bombardments, airstrikes and arson attacks in the month up to November 30.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which monitors junta violence, estimated on Tuesday that over 4,200 people have been killed by junta troops since the 2021 military coup.