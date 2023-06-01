Burma Myanmar Junta Troops Raid Site of 2022 Massacre

Villagers clear rubble and debris after junta troops torched houses in Mon Taing Pin village on May 29. / People's Defense Comrades

Myanmar junta troops have raided a Ye-U Township village in Sagaing Region where around 29 residents were massacred in 2022.

Approximately 170 troops set fire to Mon Taing Pin village on Monday after they were ambushed with mines, according to People’s Defense Comrades, a resistance group in the township.

“Around 17 houses were torched by the same junta troops who massacred 29 Mon Taing Pin villagers last year. They were also with Pyu Saw Htee pro-junta militia members,” a spokesman for the group said.

There were no casualties as the village was deserted amid junta raids on other villages in Ye-U on May 25.

On May 10, 2022, many residents were trapped in the village monastery and killed after being accused of supporting resistance groups.

One source said the junta killed male villagers under 60 and released the women detainees and eight older men.

At least 31 houses were burned during the incident.

Mon Taing Pin, one of the biggest villages in northern Ye-U, had around 700 households.

Frequent junta raids have been conducted in Ye-U and Khin-U townships this year with troops from Light Infantry Battalions 708 and 702 and Division 11.

The same troops raided Hpein Kar village on May 25, killing an elderly woman and torching around seven houses, according to sources.

“We found the charred body of Daw Thaung Kyi, 80 in her burned house. They also blew up a high school in Chan Thar village earlier this month,” a source said.

The People’s Defense Comrades said junta troops detained four farmers from Taze Township, three villagers from Pay Kone village and one villager from Ywar Pu Gyi in Ye-U Township.

The situation of the detainees is unknown.

The troops returned to their base in Ye-U town on Monday.

The same troops conducted raids on Ywar Thit and Mu Thar villages in Khin-U Township on Thursday, leaving at least 1,500 residents displaced from three villages.