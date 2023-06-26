Burma Myanmar Junta Outposts Fall to Karenni Resistance in Kayah State

KNDF fighters

Allied Karenni resistance forces have seized junta outposts in Maese Township, eastern Kayah (Karenni) State, where fighting continues as junta troops attempt to retake them.

Combined Karenni resistance forces took control of Maese town after 18 junta soldiers manning the outpost at Thai-Myanmar border milepost No. 13 surrendered on Saturday, said Khu Nye Reh, spokesman of the Karenni military central information committee.

The junta responded by sending at least five columns of troops from Loikaw and Demoso to Maese, but allied Karenni resistance forces are intercepting them in Hpasawng Township, said Khu Nye Reh.

“There are no junta soldiers in Maese town now, but columns from other areas are heading to Maese,” he told The Irrawaddy.

Around 400 junta soldiers are attempting to cross the Salween River, he said.

Fighting broke out in Maese after allied resistance forces including the Karenni Army (KA) and Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF) carried out simultaneous attacks on junta outposts near the Thai border and on the Maese police station on June 13.

Casualty figures among junta forces are unknown.

“We suffered four fatalities when we seized a hilltop outpost on June 23. We still don’t know about junta casualties. We seized their weapons, which we have shared among our groups,” Khu Nye Reh said.

A military analyst calculates that resistance forces have taken control of at least five junta outposts in Maese and along the Salween River.

“I noticed that allied resistance forces have seized around four 120 mm mortars. The turning point of the fighting came when Border Guard Force units 1004 and 1005 turned on the Myanmar military,” he said.

The Karenni National People’s Liberation Front (KNPLF), which serves as the Kayah State Border Guard Force (BGF) under the Myanmar military, has rebelled and joined resistance forces attacking junta outposts.

Junta troops have not been able to cross Salween River, he said.

“The shortest route to Maese is through Hpasawng. They can get there by crossing the Salween River, but Karenni resistance forces are blocking them there. Junta troops accidentally carried out an airstrike on their own troops [there recently]. The second route is through Bawlakhe, but it is long. They could also choose to airlift their troops by helicopter, but this option comes with limitations,” the analyst continued.

“If Maese is liberated, it will be a good foundation for Karenni State. It will serve as a base for [Karenni resistance forces] to train and carry out administrative work. It will also be a psychological boost for the revolution. Other groups will try to do likewise,” he said.

The fighting has displaced over 4,000 locals, 3,000 of whom are sheltering on the Thai side of the border while the rest are in forests on the Myanmar side. Sources at the border say that officials of junta local administrative bodies are among the displaced residents.