At least five civilians, including a child, were killed and five injured by Myanmar junta shelling in Magwe Region on Sunday, resistance groups said.

A five-year-old girl was fatally wounded and her mother sustained injuries while her father and another woman died on the spot when shells exploded near their house in Kin village in southern Myaing Township on Sunday, Pakokku People’s Defense Force (PDF) said. The child died later.

The shells were fired by a pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militia in West Hpone Kan village in adjacent Pakokku Township, residents claimed.

“They have been shelling surrounding villages for four or three days a week. At least three villages were shelled on Sunday,” a Saing Gaung villager said.

At least three villages have emptied to avoid Pyu Saw Htee shelling, resistance forces said.

“We left our houses and farmland nearly a month ago. We are stranded in a monastery and cannot return to our village due to the shelling,” said a Myaing woman.

Shells hit Kan Yat Gyi village monastery in Pakokku Township on Sunday, killing at least two novice monks and injuring five displaced people, Pakokku PDF said.

A Myaing Township woman was injured by shelling two weeks ago, according to resistance members.

In northern Myaing Township, at least six villages have been emptied by junta infantry raids since last week, residents said.

A PDF member was also killed by junta shelling in Ywar Tan Shey village last week, Myaing PDF said.

Resistance forces reported that more than 10 villagers were killed by junta troops in Myaing Township in September.