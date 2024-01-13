Myanmar’s junta has already broken Thursday’s ceasefire in northern Shan State with continuing airstrikes, the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) said.

Representatives of the Brotherhood Alliance and the regime met in the Chinese city of Kunming on Wednesday and Thursday. They agreed an immediate ceasefire and to resolve issues through dialogue.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told the media on Friday that a ceasefire and peace talks serve the interests of all parties and boost peace along the border.

“China stands ready to continue to provide support and assistance to the best of our capability and play a constructive role,” she said.

However, 19 artillery strikes were reported in three northern Shan State townships and neighboring Mogoke Township in Mandalay Region on Friday, the TNLA said.

The junta’s base in Kyaukme town twice shelled Par Poat village and regime troops at Phyu Young village in Mogoke shelled Nyaung Kone village.

The junta base in Hsipaw town in northern Shan State shelled Mann Hae village on the same day.

Regime forces in Lashio city shelled Kone Paung, Ma Kee Nu and Ae Nine villages in Lashio Township.

Clashes broke out in Kyaukme Township on Saturday while junta troops attacked a TNLA base, with the armed group withdrawing after two hours of fighting. The TNLA said the junta had broken the ceasefire numerous times since Thursday.

A Lashio resident said civilians wanted the ceasefire to hold because they were struggling with many hardships.

Lashio’s monasteries are crowded with displaced civilians from several townships, she told The Irrawaddy.

The Ta’ang Women’s Organization said 123 civilians were killed and 239 injured by airstrikes, shelling and landmines in 16 northern Shan State townships since Operation 1027 began on October 27.

The junta has since lost control of 16 towns in northern Shan State and 14 in Kachin, Karenni and Chin states and Sagaing Region.