The Myanmar military has resorted to bombing, shelling and gassing resistance and civilian targets in Namkham, according to the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), which took the northern Shan State township early this month.

Namkham town, with a population of around 33,000, is among six northern Shan towns seized in the Brotherhood Alliance’s Operation 1027 offensive launched on October 27.

The ethnic alliance comprises the TNLA, Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), and Arakan Army (AA).

Junta troops have been shelling the town and surrounding villages, destroying civilian houses, the TNLA reported.

Two civilians were wounded and a dozen houses destroyed when a regime fighter jet bombed Mam Mai village in Namkham Township on Monday.

“A 500-pound bomb was dropped on Mam Mai village despite the absence of fighting there,” the TNLA’s Major Tar Aike Kyaw told The Irrawaddy on Tuesday.

Regime artillery also destroyed houses in Namkham town’s Thar Yar Kone and Aung Chan Thar wards on Sunday as junta attacks on civilian targets escalated over the past four days, the TNLA said.

The TNLA also accused the junta of dropping two poison gas bombs during an attack on a base close to Namkham town last week. A junta spokesman denied the allegation.

Namkham Township is now the site of daily clashes, but junta forces have resorted to long-range artillery and air strikes, Major Tar Aike Kyaw said.

“They are not able to launch another offensive,” he added.

Many Namkham town residents have fled to escape the bombardment, though some still remain.

“There is nowhere to flee, so we are still living in the town even though we are afraid of heavy weapons and airstrikes,” said one resident.

Junta forces have shelled Namkham Township at least 56 times in the past four days, according to the TNLA.

It said 40 civilians have been killed and 58 wounded by regime artillery and aerial assaults in TNLA territory.