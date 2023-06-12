Burma Moebye Braces for Airstrikes as Resistance Repels Latest Myanmar Junta Assault

Moebye PDF Rescue Team carry a wounded fighter from the front line in Moebye in March. / MPRT

The latest assault by junta troops on resistance-defended Moebye Town in southern Shan State saw both sides suffer heavy casualties on Sunday, according to rescue workers and resistance groups.

Junta forces launched an artillery bombardment at around 11 am before soldiers stormed the town, which lies on the border with the resistance stronghold of Kayah State.

The regime troops were engaged by combined resistance forces comprising the Moebye People’s Defence Force (MBPDF), Karenni Nationalities Defence Force (KNDF) Battalion 3, and the Urban Revolution Front (URF).

The resistance groups said four of the defenders were killed in the clash, two from the KNDF and one each from the MBPDF and URF.

An MBPDF spokesperson said at least 20 junta troops were killed on Sunday. The Irrawaddy was not able to verify the casualty figures independently.

“When we saw junta troops approaching, we warned the townsfolk to stay indoors and keep away from the battleground and nearby roads,” said the spokesperson.

A member of the Moebye Rescue Team confirmed that both sides suffered heavy casualties in Sunday’s fighting but could not give a death toll. No civilians were killed, she said.

Sunday’s clash came after junta troops slaughtered at least five civilians during two days of raids in Moebye on June 8 and 9. Two brothers were shot dead by regime soldiers on Thursday while two sisters and their father met the same fate a day later.

Sources said the two female victims were reportedly raped before being killed. Around 13 people were also detained by junta troops during the raids.

“Military tensions remain high, and though there were no clashes in the town today, we can still we hear gunshots and explosions nearby,” said a 34-year-old male resident on Monday.

He said residents fear the regime will use airstrikes to attack the town after suffering heavy casualties.

Clashes between junta troops and Moebye PDF Battalion-2 in the neighbouring village of Khaung Ei in Hpekon Township also killed two snipers from MBPDF Battalion 2 on June 10.