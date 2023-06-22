Burma Five Mandalay Resistance Fighters Killed by Myanmar Junta

Five resistance members killed by the junta forces in Myingyan.

Five resistance members were killed during three days of raids by Myanmar junta troops in Myingyan Township, Mandalay Region.

Myingyan People Defense Force (PDF) said five of its troops were killed near Yon Htoe village on Tuesday.

“They were shot by junta forces. Four died on the spot and two others were injured and one of them died later,” a PDF representative said.

The PDF members were ambushed while moving into position to attack junta forces at Ywar Thit village.

The bodies of four PDF members were buried by villagers on Wednesday.

On Tuesday morning, around 200 junta and allied Pyu Saw Htee fighters raided Ma Gyi Su village.

A junta convoy heading to Ma Gyi Su was ambushed on Tuesday with mines near Htein Pan village by Myingyan 35, a resistance group, inflicting heavy casualties, according to the PDF.

“Junta troops suffered heavy casualties when one of the vehicles was destroyed by mines,” a PDF representative said.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

Junta troops reportedly have raided Ma Gyi Su, Yon Htoe, Ywar Thit, Htein Pan and Kyee Pin Kan villages since Tuesday.

A villager said: “They arrested any villagers they came across. If we run away they fire at us.”

Junta troops detained around 30 people from Yon Htoe, Ywar Thit and Kyee Pin Kan villages and their condition is unknown.

A resistance fighter said: “Junta troops spread false information before they raid a village. They then wait and watch villagers and resistance forces. When there is no activity, they attack.”

Ma Gyi Su was torched by junta troops in May, killing two villagers and destroying over 100 houses.

At least 3,000 residents from five villages in Myingyan Township have reportedly been displaced.