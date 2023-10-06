At least five people were killed in assassinations in Myanmar’s jade hub, Hpakant Township, in Kachin State over five days, according to media reports.

Regime forces are fighting the powerful Kachin Independence Army (KIA) and Kachin People’s Defense Force in the prized township.

On Thursday, U San Myint, 50, who sold snacks in villages, was shot dead by unknown gunmen while he rode his motorbike to San Kywe village, according to the Kachin media.

A resident told Myitkyina News Journal that the victim was shot in the head. On Thursday another man was shot in the head by unknown gunmen while using a petrol station.

On Tuesday, a 30-year-old pickled fruit vendor who traveled between villages on his motorbike was shot in the head at Kaday village in the township.

An ice pop vendor, who also used a motorbike, was shot dead by an armed group at Ka Htan village on September 30.

No organizations have claimed responsibility for the killings.

On Tuesday, Ko Aung Si Phyo, 35, a jade seller, was reportedly shot dead by regime forces while driving near Hmaw Shan village in junta territory, the Kachin media reported.

Fighting with the KIA reportedly broke out on Tuesday after resistance groups ambushed a regime vehicle heading to a karaoke venue. Regime troops were reportedly killed and some houses were destroyed in the clash.