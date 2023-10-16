Clashes between Myanmar’s junta and the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and its resistance allies were reported in Mogoke Township, Mandalay Region, on Monday.

Around 200 Light Infantry Battalion 44, 88, 102 and 104 troops stationed at Phyu Yaung village advanced into TNLA territory, according to residents.

Clashes first broke on Hpa Yar Kone hill near Nyaung Kone village on October 13, displacing hundreds of civilians who are sheltering with relatives and in monasteries.

The TNLA’s liaison officer told The Irrawaddy: “The junta has stepped its offensive and residents are even fleeing central Mogoke.”

She said the junta fired at least 20 shells but the TNLA had not suffered any casualties. At least three clashes have also been reported by the TNLA in Kutkai Township, northern Shan State.

A Mogoke People’s Defense Force fighter and at least three junta troops were killed on Sunday, according to the TNLA.

At least three Mogoke civilians, including a five-year-old, have been killed and four injured by junta shelling and indiscriminate shooting since September, the group said.

The TNLA has reported at least 80 clashes with the junta in Kutkai, Muse, Nawnghkio and Mogoke townships since July 23.