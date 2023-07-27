Fierce clashes continue raging in Kayah State’s Hpaswang and Loikaw townships since the junta sent in heavy reinforcements on July 21 to resume its counter-offensive in the first state to establish its own interim government body.

Junta forces were supported by heavy shelling and airstrikes when fighting broke out near Kyauk Pe Nyo village Wednesday morning, residents of Hpaswang Township said. The Hpaswang People’s Defense Force (PDF) said fighting had been constant on the east bank of Than Lwin River since last week.

Around 400 junta troops pushed further into Hpwaswang Township and resistance forces retreated from two villages about 48 kilometers from Mase town near the border with Thailand.

Kyauk Pe Nyo and Wan Aung villages were seized by junta forces last week. A resistance member was killed during the battle, according to the Hpwaswang PDF. Local media reported on Wednesday that tensions remained high in Loikaw Township as about 300 junta troops were sent as reinforcements to Loikaw town, the state’s capital, on Monday. Another two junta convoys, each consisting of about 40 trucks, were also sent to Loikaw. Skirmishes broke out on Loikaw-Moebye Road and near Nwar La Woe village since July 21, according to resistance forces.

The Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF) accused the junta’s infantry on conducting indiscriminate shelling of civilian targets again. At least four villagers, including a pregnant woman and her child, were injured by shelling in Wan Kone village on Tuesday. Another artillery bombardment killed a 16-year-old boy and wounded two others in Pa Dar Ngay village on July 20. Two villagers including a child were wounded in Kone Thar village due to junta shelling, the KNDF said. Nwar La Woe residents were also forced to flee their homes when junta forces raided the village on July 23.

The KNDF has become the junta’s most serious threat in the state bordering Naypyidaw. Although it was formed just two years ago, it has grown to 22 battalions with more than 7,000 troops.

At least 1,000 people from four villages were displaced in Hpaswang Township, residents said. The United Nations in Myanmar estimates that at least 98,400 people have been displaced in Kayah State as of June 17, 2023. Local aid groups put the number at more than 270,000 people in Kayah State and neighbouring Pekon Township of southern Shan State.

About 100,000 people are in urgent need of food and healthcare, they say.