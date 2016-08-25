Than Zaw Oo: ‘A Natural Disaster Can’t Devalue Bagan’s Heritage’ 

- News
A powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck central Burma at 5:04 p.m. on Wednesday. Centered about 15 miles west of Chauk, it damaged 187 temples in the ancient capital Bagan, a town north of the epicenter. The Irrawaddy spoke to Than Zaw Oo, director of Burma’s branch of the World Heritage Site Committee, about the government’s restoration plan.
Please tell me about the condition and severity of the damage in Bagan following the earthquake tremors.
Because temples in Bagan experienced a major quake in 1975, some damages were to temple restorations from after that time. But, these damages could also have impacted the original structures, as these restorations were attached to the originals.
According to recent statements from the government, we are aware that respective teams are heading to the affected areas in Bagan. What are the plans regarding the damage?
The first thing we have to do is an assessment. We have a GIS [Geographic Information System] team in Bagan and other GIS teams from across the country are heading to Bagan to [conduct] inventory and assess the damage to the temple.
Also, security becomes important for damaged temples. We have concerns about precious objects that are enshrined inside. It’s possible that we should leave some of the damaged areas as they are for the time being, and restore them later with the help of archaeology experts. Currently, our branch in Bagan is taking care of security and collecting data on the damage. After that, we will assess which temples suffered the most severe damage and which repairs should be prioritized.
Depending on the assessment, the next step would be to protect the temples from rain by covering them. This is urgent. We can’t talk about it and waste time. We must do it right away. Only once the temples are protected from the rain can we continue doing other work.
Will this damage have an impact on Bagan’s bid to become a UNESCO world heritage site?
A natural disaster will not impact Bagan’s bid to become a UNESCO world heritage site. It [the disaster] didn’t happen from human impact, [but] natural causes. A natural disaster can’t devalue Bagan’s heritage.
If it won’t devalue the heritage, could it enhance it since some inappropriate restorations cited by UNESCO were destroyed in the quake?
Our country has a Buddhist majority. The community is very generous and has over-repaired Bagan’s ancient temples. We explained this to conservation organizations and they understood. We showed them evidence of the renovations that were done after the 10th century. But in recent years, we have let them know our methods for restoring temples with regard to tradition and ancient technology. We let them check our restoration work and request their guidance as well. As far as I understand—and according to my experience—the damage is not going to interrupt Bagan’s bid to become a world heritage site.
You mentioned that most damage could have been to renovations carried out after 1975. Can you identify specifically when this work was done? Some people say that these improper renovations were carried out under the management of U Khin Nyunt, the former Chief of Intelligence and Prime Minister.
I am on the way to Bagan now and have yet to check the damage. But, we have already confessed our past conservation errors, which were partly motivated by the generosity of our community. I don’t want to point a finger at anyone, anymore, regarding these faults. We are all to blame.
Please comment further on the current situation in Bagan.
We have disaster risk management and preparedness in conservation plans for Bagan’s temples. But as we are aware, Burma ranks second in the ‘most at risk’ countries for natural disasters in the world and is in a very fragile situation. This is a fact that we can’t deny. We also have budget allocations for renovations in the case of natural disasters. But currently, the damage is massive and we will only understand how severe it is in about one week to 10 days. The first priority is to collect data about the damage and protect the affected temples from rain.
This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.
Than, 19975, Gen Khin Nyunt did not play any role in Bagan and the renovation of pagodas after the than earthquake,– he might have been more involved in the North Rakhine issues and busy building housing for migrants. — So in the mid 90ties and early 2000 sure he was a golden shine and had a plan but also a spirit to have places protected as old Bagan. He was not the head of state and Gen Than Shwe might have done more and only in charge ( see Museum, Tower, Aureum Hotel, Golf Resort etc etc ). The big road from Airport to old Bagan was reported Khin Nyunt wanted to leave it as a wide dust road as the area s image. And it was Than Shwe which insisted in the massive construction. Non the less it is very clear that a vast majority of rich Burmese Business people renovated pagodas only to be near the generals and show off that they were at the trend. The Tharabar Gate Hotel from beginning well known illegal built by Kappa Group and friends through big Gen Ye Myint had Gen Khin Nyunt most angry as the order was NO Hotels there at Old Bagan and they all ignored the well known orders. When Khin Nyunt in 2002 ordered to bulldozer all down as illegal, owners donated 1 million Kyat to the Women Association and bagged to keep the illegal built Hotel. Tourism Minister – Gen Thein Zaw took the lead at the Tharabar Gate Hotel meeting with Khin Nyunt when he was kind of hijacked to this meeting.. he agreed for one reason that was that so much Myanmar money was spent already ,– so he gave several instructions where the all 7 owner parties must change design and bring walls back into the land and free the narrowed road. — nothing happened under the protection of Tourism Minister Thein Zaw and all remained. Just to show how reality was these days. By the way the past renovation of Ananda Golden top was done by Gen Maung Aye,- already in competition to Khin Nyunt. As you all know a lot the top also was abused as such, as they failed to check and balance, as the system was not Law Enforcement,— Like the Night Club at Aureum Hotel Bagan underground and between the pagodas ( the heavy sound system is a threat alone to the pagodas near by,- a Hotel which anyhow never saw a license to be built from Culture zone or Ministry.
So Than Zaw Oo talked about they have a disaster respond plan,- I wonder if that not include direct to look up all damaged sites and that it include that Soldiers Commanders know that their or Police not clean and clear all from the ancient sites. Money for sure must be enough in Bagan from the cultural zone fee to renovate Pagodas . Watch the old MRTV news of the end of 90ties or see the pictures of NLM Newspaper than you see all the people which built what now came down. See again today s Government clear instructions are given against all the illegal built Hotels in the Pagoda zones and NON One takes the action and say sorry every one knew it since 1993 and take off what was built illegal and with bribery – maybe also the Tharabar Gate Hotel if it was as it was……in 2002…and still the wall and road situation not changed. So if one starts with this again than one can go to the Ayeyar Hotel and all River Bungalows,a bit up the river as well. where all comes down to reality Myanmar — In Myanmar still people are above the law and always were. Maybe a kind of Culture, maybe also 600 years old,- sure not 2016 outside of Myanmar.
Social Media has it already of talk on town,— sure the value of ancient Bagan will grow and go up,– not possible of devaluation. Reason as mentioned and the social media are of one opinion – mostly the bad renovated from whom ever in good will or just to gain respect from a general,- as more of such bad works fell down as more can Bagan gain when and as we read: Aung San Sue Kyi already instructed direct NOT to rush and sure knows best to whom to talk and who to call as experts. Renovations than done in a professional way and worker equipped with right tools and not as with last Culture Minister worker were asked to bring their own tools…or take from constructions…
With UNESCO, the Union of Myanmar and the great and world known generosity of the all Myanmar people ,- regardless of religion will bring the funds and money forward and the Tourism Zone fee will do their bit to have at time a Bagan which sure gained through this sad and bad earth quake,- as I always say “… In any Disaster is also a NEW Chance…. ” we must just use it and best all together unified. Happy to see all the old generals join and fill the donation boxes for renovation – so leave the renovation it self to the experts.
Interesting calculation at Myanmar Times today which in the story of Bagan said today concerning the Bagan Cultural Zone fee … by Tourists from this year at a 5 years contract the collection is given to the Myanmar Tourism Federation – nothing wrong with such. So one could argue if the share of 90 % of income goes to Government ( Nay Pyi Taw ?? ) – a great 6 % goes to MTF ( where after a year have a clear picture how this money is used and how much – as well from 4,8 million Tourists or more only 400.000 ??? ).
So the 2nd best point is that only 2 % are allocated to the Bagan region and ancient zone,- under funded, understaffed, under equipped ???? Why than this was not known to the past Culture Union Minister and not to MTF leadership as they would sure as real and active Buddhists have risen the % to at least same share to Bagan & MTF >>???
But as Union Minister and MTF sure did not know about all this under funding and were totally happy how Bagan was preserved and taken care only 2 % are given from Entry Money..
So the top top Breaking News at the Myanmar Times article today By Ei Ei Thu and Ye Mon about ” Don`t Rush Bagan Fixes .. ” an in general great story…. the Breaking News is where are the rest 2 % of all the money — missing in the report. I guess Myanmar Times has not even noticed that here as the story goes only 98 % of all money was shared , 90 % to Union Government, 6 % to MTF, 2 % for Bagan Pagodas = 98 % and 2 missing % might run under ” YA WA DEEEEEE “.