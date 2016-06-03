BURMA

Information Minister Pe Myint to Speak at Myanmar Summit 2016

RANGOON — Information Minister Pe Myint will give an opening keynote interview on Burma’s developing policy priorities at The Economist’s second-annual Myanmar Summit.

The event, which will take place at Sedona Hotel Yangon on June 16, will assemble Burma’s decision-makers, advocates, entrepreneurs and investors to discuss how the country’s newly minted leaders intend to generate and sustain economic growth, wealth and prosperity for a nation that has only recently overcome half a century of isolation.

According to the summit agenda, questions to be fielded by Pe Myint and other speakers will explore “profitable and sustainable” economic policy and development, as well as capacity-building strategies for Burma’s new government, particularly regarding policymaking and administrative practices.

Soe Tun, chairman of the Myanmar Automobile Manufacturers and Distributors Association, said that Burma has yet to create concrete economic policy priorities, adding that the country will need to cooperate broadly with people from international organizations, non-profit groups, civil society organizations and businesses, in order to spur long-lasting change in the country.

“We’re all keeping a watch on this economic policy,” Soe Tun told The Irrawaddy.

The Economist launched its inaugural Myanmar Summit, a part of its country summit series, in 2015, to better address the outcomes and implications of Burma’s historic November election.