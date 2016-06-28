Book Review: General Ne Win: A Political Biography by Robert H. Taylor

- News
“As for the control of civil disturbances, I have to inform the people throughout the country that when the army shoots, it shoots to hit; it does not fire into the air to scare,” said Burma’s dictator Ne Win when he announced his resignation as chairman of the then-ruling Burma Socialist Programme Party at its extraordinary congress on July 23, 1988. Anti-government demonstrations had begun in the old capital Rangoon and other cities, and, on August 8, 1988, millions of people across the country took to the streets to vent their frustrations with 26 years of dictatorial rule and disastrous economic policies which had turned what once had been one of Asia’s most prosperous countries into one of the poorest. And then, as Ne Win had pledged, the military did not “fire in the air to scare”—thousands of people were gunned down when soldiers fired their automatic weapons into crowds of unarmed demonstrators. It was a massacre even bloodier than what happened in China a year later, when its pro-democracy movement was crushed by military might.
However, Robert Taylor, a prolific writer on Burmese affairs, seems to believe that such a horrific event in Burma’s modern history is worth no more than two peculiarly worded sentences: “It was impossible for him [Ne Win] to sleep, as the noise of the demonstrators was quite loud and could easily be heard on Ady Road [Ne Win’s residence]. Once, when shots were heard, Ne Win indicated that they were probably fired by monks.” (p. 529)
Taylor’s voluminous, 620-page biography of the general who turned Burma into a political and economic wreck, and who ruled with an iron fist for more than two decades, must go down in the history of literature as one of the most sycophantic portraits of a ruthless dictator ever written by a Western academic. Events after Ne Win’s coup d’état on March 2, 1962, when he overthrew Burma’s democratically elected government, are described in this manner: “Despite the unfortunate events that marked the first months of the Revolutionary government, including the death of Sao Shwe Thaike’s son, and the students’ demonstrations at the university, and the unwillingness of political party leaders to accept Ne Win’s socialist vision, there were still events to cheer Ne Win and assure him that he was undertaking the right way to unify Myanmar’s fractious politics.” (p. 267)
Any other historian would have written that the “unfortunate” death of the 17-year-old son of Burma’s first president Sao Shwe Thaik happened when soldiers stormed into his family home in Rangoon during the night of the coup and gunned down the young boy in cold blood. The ex-President and then Speaker of the Upper House of the Burmese Parliament was led away and died, most likely extra-judicially executed, in military custody a few months—no one knows exactly when—after his detention.
The other “unfortunate event”—student demonstrations against the coup—was, in fact, the first massacre carried out by the new military government. On July 7, soldiers armed with newly issued German G-3 assault rifles, surrounded the campus at Rangoon University—and opened fire. Officially, 15 students and lecturers were killed and 27 wounded. But both neutral observers and students who were present during the shooting assert that the university looked like a slaughterhouse where not 15 but hundreds potential leaders of society in many fields lay sprawled in death. Sai Tzang, another of Sao Shwe Thaik’s sons, wrote after the event: “It was clear that the soldiers were firing not merely to disperse the crowds, but were under orders to shoot to kill.” During the night after the massacre, the military dynamited the historic Rangoon University Students’ Union building, reducing it to rubble. As for the troublesome leaders of Burma’s political parties, who were opposed to Ne Win’s pseudo-socialist ideas, they were arrested.
Taylor also makes the extraordinary claim that the military seized power in 1962 partly because the Shan princes, or sawbwas, “were beginning to organize armed opposition to the government.” (pp. 255-256) It is correct that a Shan rebellion broke out in 1958, but the sawbwas had nothing to do with it. It was organized by university students, a former officer of the Union Military Police, and local nationalists. The sawbwas, led by Sao Shwe Thaik, were opposed to armed struggle and presented their demands for a new federal structure at a seminar that the Prime Minister at the time, U Nu, had convened in Rangoon just before the coup. Needless to say, all the participants in the seminar were arrested too.
Apart from Sao Shwe Thaik, another Shan sawbwa, Sao Kya Hseng of Hsipaw, was also arrested and murdered in custody. The story and fate of Sao Kya Hseng and his Austrian wife Inge is the theme of a recent movie, Twilight Over Burma, which could not be shown at this year’s Human Rights Human Dignity International Film Festival in Rangoon. According to the BBC: “The invited audience in Rangoon was told censors thought it damaged the army’s image and national reconciliation.”
As for eliminating threats to national unity, British Burma specialist Martin Smith wrote in his obituary of Ne Win for the Guardian on December 6, 2002: “Far from quelling opposition, Ne Win’s tactics created a new cycle of insurgencies. At one stage, the deposed prime minister U Nu also took up arms with Karens and Mons in the Thai borderlands, while Beijing lent military backing to the Communist Party of Burma in the mountainous northeast.”
In the same vein—blaming non-Burman and other rebels for the country’s woes—Taylor claims that, during the August-September 1988 pro-democracy uprising, “insurgent groups along the border were taking advantage of the chaos to attempt to enhance their own positions.” (p. 530). In fact, one of the most remarkable features of the events of 1988 was that the ethnic rebels and the insurgent Communist Party of Burma, did nothing at all to “take advantage” of the situation, or to link up with the urban movement. Instead there were clashes between Karen and Mon rebels at Three Pagodas Pass over claims to territory. It was only after the military had stepped in on September 18—not to seize power, which it already had, but to shore up a regime overwhelmed by popular protest—that the ethnic rebels joined hands with pro-democracy activists who had fled to the border in the wake of a second massacre in Rangoon and other cities and towns.
It would be tedious to list all other inaccuracies and distortions of history that Taylor’s book contains. But it is worth noting that Taylor is not an outcast among Burma watchers. He is closely affiliated with the Institute of Southeast Asian Studies, a supposedly serious academic institution based in Singapore, and his comments on contemporary Burmese politics have appeared in the Nikkei Asian Review, a not particularly successful attempt to emulate the old and well-respected Hong Kong weekly Far Eastern Economic Review, which folded in 1994.
More importantly, Taylor’s account of the life and rule of what Smith refers to as the “last great Asian despot” is an insult to the people of Burma and all those who lost loved ones in massacres carried out by the military in urban as well as frontier areas where the non-Burman nationalities live. They deserve better—and so does Burma, which has been misruled and terrorized by successive military-dominated regimes since 1962. Whether the situation will improve under the present government remains to be seen. But, against the backdrop of repression and tyranny that Ne Win left behind, it would be an almost insurmountable task for any civilian government to achieve national reconciliation and restore economic prosperity. That is the tragic legacy of the Ne Win era.
Bertil Lintner is a former correspondent with the Far Eastern Economic Review and author of several books on Burma.
Well written critique Bertil. In one page you have reminded us of the real lowlights of Ne Wins rule.
Lets not return to those days and move forward to something better.
This book is of interest to those especially from outside Burma who want to learn about this monster. For those of us who had lived in Burma during his mad regime no amount of words can replace the experiences we had gone through. He was commonly known as ah-thu-ba Ne Win. He had robbed and pillaged the country’s wealth and turned it into a basket case. This is evident by looking at his descendants who are now living off his loot.
date of coup de ‘tat was March 2nd, 1962, not 1963
You are right, that was a typo, and I have asked them to correct it. There’s another typo as well: “there were still events to sheer Ne Win”. It should, of course, be “there were still events to cheer Ne Win.” Both typos will be corrected. Bertil
That’s true.
Ne Win got his due in his death. He deserved the way he died, in house arrest. His funeral had no more than 15 people. All the present woes of the country is the result of his misrule and seems to be lingering on for quite some time.
What can Burma or any country expect from a half-educated hogheaded fool?
Ruthless butcher of Burma. Theif of Burma. Now rotting in hell.
For those (I am one of them) who have seen, heard and lived through what happened at pre dawn on March 2, 1962 and what followed since after and up to now is unforgettable pain and indelible nightmarish memories of what and how Ne Win and his military did to Burma and Burmese people.
I am illiterate in world history and politics. But, in my view, no COUNTRY in the WORLD has experienced destruction of a country and snuffing lives and dreams of millions of its citizens for three generations as Burma and Burmese experienced under Ne Win and his military. Not withstanding how true or wrong my above view is, it was and still is the darkest and bitterest experience of Burma and Burmese in thousand or two thousand years of their history.
May Ne Win and ALL his followers past and present writhe in eternal pain and burn in Hell Fire till it runs out of fuel.
My heart bleeds for Burma and its citizens past, present and future.
I am a very optimistic person but I am afraid NO amount of political reform, democracy, freedom, human rights, etc. could undo or repair the damage they have done to Burma and Burmese people and take them back to their former glory, prosperity, world status, quality of life, coexistence between different races n religions, peace and a paradise that it was.
Ne Win had always been driven by the feeling that he knew what was best for the army, the people and the country. So he tried to scratch the surface of everything that he could think of,(he even had a traditional Burmese pestle and mortar brought to London during his visit in 1985 for crushing herbs and grains) and gradually he acquired a little knowledge of many things. But the more he read, the less he understood. He used to bully the Burmese Language Commission into accepting his half-baked ideas. In fact, he was the final arbiter of Burmese spelling. And he seldom missed the opportunity to parade his little knowledge before his followers who were meant to be impressed. Surrounded only by sycophantic and obsequious people, Ne Win became accustomed to unquestioned obedience rather than logical debate, hence a measure of compromise, compassion and magnanimity were all alien to him.
‘they say blood is for blood – Macbeth’
since we are not Gods; how are we to forgive such Kings?
somebody on his behalf had to pay the price !
precise quote: they say blood will have blood – Macbeth
The late President, Sao Shwe Thaike’s son, Mee Mee Thaike was not shot cold blooded. Please do the research Bertil. Why did he get shot but not his brothers? Hatred towards General Ne Win is one thing but writing the true history is another thing!
Here is the account of Sai Mee’s elder brother Sai Tzang of what happened that night: “When I examined my brother, I found two wounds. A rifle bullet had ripped into his ankle and there was another hole, from a small calibre round, in the back of his head. He was, it can be said, the first of many thousands of unarmed young citizens of Burma killed with calculated coldness by the military regime.”
This biography by Robert H. Taylor was so successful because it was written in an era of all pervading fear, and successful censorship. Few people knew what was actually happening, and, almost no one dared to talk about it.
The full news about Ne Win’s rule and the rule of other military leaders till 2010 are not yet available, even now…
The spirit of change does not seem to extend to the Ministery of Home Affairs yet….
The silly manoeuvre of prohibiting the film about the Sawbwaw of Thibaw and his Mahadevi from Austria is just an indication. What happened in 1962 was bad enough, but to proscribe a film made 50 years after the events is ridiculous.
Bertil Lintner
Thank you for this penetrating review on a distorted book by Robert H. Taylor. Whereas native and foreign scholars and experts following Burmese politics typically harshly criticized and accused the junta led by Ne Win of perpetrating and perpetuating the horrible violations of human rights, Robert H. Taylor, however, praises him, whose military coup in 1962 marked the start of half a century of military dictatorship in the country, as the real leader of Burma. Whereas the Burmese lamented the relentless repression and brutal autocracy under the Ne Win military junta, Taylor states that the life of Ne Win and the fate of modern Burma had been bound together for over half a century, adding that he played a key role in the political history of Burma and earned the position of the father of the SE Asian country. He further contends that Ne Win “achieved the status of a founding father of modern Burma, equal only to the assassinated Aung San, to whom Ne Win was linked by comradeship in arms.” The fact that he calls Ne Win the founding father of modern Burma is patently an insult to the Burmese and that he makes an equation between Aung San and Ne Win is a deliberate distortion of Burmese history. The Burmese will remember him as a scholar who dishonestly distorted the truth, tried to rewrite their history, and defended their brutal oppressor.
I was in a Burma briefing conference where Robert H. Taylor made a presentation, in the City University of Hong Kong in 2008. I came to learn that Robert H. Taylor is one of the people who dismiss the importance of ethnic nationalities in Burma’s politics. It is not surprising to see BERTIL LINTNER’s book review like this.
Trying to assess a Robert Taylor book is something of a challenge and this is one of the most scathing reviews I have ever read on Irrawaddy. Lintner devoted lots of words eviscerating Robert Taylors approach. reading Lintner, I have to wince at the venom and find this ‘review’ not just an attack on a well respected academic but also work of empirical research. Taylor’s is not the type of half baked pseudo-journalistic research Lintner is known for. may be this is why this book and its author is so despised by Lintner. Rober Taylor has presented the facts and his perspectives on the worst nightmare that Burma/Myanmar had to endure. Bertil Lintner has brought over the poison to incapacitate the people of Myanmar from waking up.
Hmm.. consider this my review of your review.
A contemptuous review on a thoroughly researched work of an esteemed academic by a ‘journalist’. Not to mention the censure on the author and the news agency he works for, which indicates that Lintner may have a personal enmity against them. The last paragraph corroborates my statement; the discourse of matters regarding ethnic minorities may be due to the fact that Lintner’s wife is herself of an ethnic minority (as shown in his wikipedia page). However Lintner may personally feel, this is a scholarly work and therefore has no place for personal sentiments. This book has, otherwise, been well received by others. I suppose Robert Taylor was right; “Bertil Lintner (…) generally can find nothing positive to write about Ne Win”