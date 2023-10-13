At least 15 Myanmar junta forces as well as five resistance fighters and two civilians were killed in the last four days as People’s Defense Force groups (PDFs) continued to attack regime targets in Magwe, Sagaing and Bago regions.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Four resistance fighters killed in junta raid in Magwe

Four resistance fighters from Tartary Revolution Force (TRF) were killed while defending their camp from a junta raid in Myaing Township, Magwe Region on Tuesday, the group said.

The remaining resistance members including female comrades escaped the raid. The resistance group Young Force said it also lost three drones when the junta deployed anti-drone jammers. The drones were lost while the group was trying to drop bombs on regime forces in order to help the trapped resistance fighters.

Regime forces bombed in Magwe

Six regime forces were seriously injured in Yesagyo Town, Magwe Region on Tuesday when Yesagyo PDF used a cluster of 12 land mines to ambush a military unit of 30 troops leaving Yesagyo Police Station, the PDF group said.

Regime forces were bombed near the entrance of the town. After being bombed, the junta troops used civilian vehicles to evacuate the injured soldiers.

The PDF group urged people to stay away from regime forces, police stations and militia camps.

Police station raided in Sagaing

At least seven regime forces were killed in Wetlet Township, Sagaing Region on Tuesday evening when combined resistance groups attempted to occupy a police station housing 40 regime forces in Hla Taw Village, said Zero Guerrilla Force, which coordinated the attack.

However, due to malfunctions in their heavy weapons caused by the heavy rain, the combined groups were unable to occupy the station. A resistance fighter was also killed in the shootout. After the resistance raid, the regime forces burned down houses nearby.

On that night, Buffalo Soldiers Freedom Force (BSFF) and other PDF groups used land mines and firearms to ambush three military vehicles of reinforcements from a military base in Shwebo town while it was traveling to the Hla Taw police station during the raid by resistance groups.

The next day, the resistance groups again used mines to ambush the three vehicles on the Shwebo-Mandalay Road while the vehicles were returning from the police station with injured soldiers. Two regime forces were killed and some injured in the two days of land mine attacks, said BSFF.

Military unit ambushed in Sagaing

Royal Tiger Guerrilla Force said it and five other resistance groups repeatedly ambushed a military unit of 100 troops traveling to Khin-U from Ye-U Township in Sagaing Region on Tuesday, killing at least three regime forces.

After sustaining casualties, the junta troops killed two civilians near Kantharyar Village in Khin-U, the resistance groups said.

Police station bombed again by resistance drones in Sagaing

Many regime forces are believed to have been killed or injured in Myaung Township, Sagaing Region on Tuesday night when six resistance groups used two drones to drop six bombs on regime targets at Kyauk Yit Police Station, said Civilian Defense and Security Organization of Myaung (CDSOM), which coordinated the attack.

Regime bases bombed in Sagaing’s Budalin

Ba Thau Kyawal Column claimed to have killed two regime forces and injured three others as it and three other resistance groups jointly used makeshift remote-controlled drones to drop bombs on regime forces stationed at the township General Administrative Department office, fire station and police station in the town of Budalin, Sagaing Region on Monday.

Pro-junta militia leader killed in Bago

Resistance group Paungde PDF Battalion 3601 said its members shot dead pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia leader Soe Aung in Thegon Town, Bago Region on Thursday morning.

The victim was recruiting militia members for the regime, the group said.