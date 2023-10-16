At least 76 Myanmar junta forces as well as three resistance fighters and two civilians were reportedly killed in the last four days as People’s Defense Force groups (PDFs) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) continued to attack regime targets across the country.

Incidents were reported in Shan and Chin states and Magwe, Sagaing, Mandalay and Tanintharyi regions.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and EAOs.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Junta suffers heavy losses in clash in Shan

At least 16 Myanmar junta soldiers were killed and seven injured in the Kokang area of Shan State on Saturday when the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) attacked a military unit of 30 troops invading its area, according to The Kokang, the media wing of the resistance group.

The rest of the regime forces fled after two hours of fighting. At least 11 military weapons and some ammunition were seized along with radio and satellite phones.

A video released by The Kokang news shows the bodies of regime soldiers and their weapons scattered on a road.

Two ethnic Chin resistance fighters killed in Thantlang

Two resistance fighters from the Chinland Defense Force (Hualngoram) and Chin National Army, the armed wing of the Chin National Front, were killed during a clash with regime forces in Thantlang Town, Chin State last Thursday, according to the resistance group and Chin media reports.

Two days of clashes erupt in Magwe

Joint resistance groups engage in two days of clashes with regime forces in Yesagyo Township on Oct. 12 and 13. / Myingyan Black Tiger

Fierce fighting broke out in Yesagyo Township, Magwe Region last Thursday when more than 20 resistance groups from Magwe, Sagaing and Mandalay regions jointly attacked a military unit of 80 troops raiding Pauk Au Village, said Myingyan Black Tiger, which took part in the attack.

After sustaining many casualties in the intense attack, the military unit retreated. But another heavy clash broke out the next day as the reinforced military unit raided the area again. All resistance groups retreated from the clash after running out of ammunition.

Around 40 regime forces are thought to have been killed in the two days of clashes, the resistance group said. The Irrawaddy was unable to independently confirm their claim, however. A resistance fighter from Myingyan Black Tiger PDF was also killed.

Junta police killed in Magwe

A junta police sergeant was shot dead and another escaped with injuries in Yesagyo Township, Magwe Region on Saturday when the two violently resisted Yesagyo PDF group’s attempt to arrest them, the resistance group said.

A motorbike, knife and a phone were seized from the police officers.

Last Thursday, Yesagyo PDF raided the township police station in Yesagyo town.

Regime forces ambushed with land mines in Sagaing

At least 10 regime forces are believed to have been killed and many others injured in Wetlet Township, Sagaing Region on Sunday when local resistance groups used clusters of land mines to ambush a military unit traveling from Sai Naing Lay Village to Sai Naing Gyi Village, said Shwebo District PDF Battalion 23, which was involved in the attacks.

On Saturday, the PDF group and other resistance groups also threw seven grenades into a regime bunker at the Shwebo Palace in Shwebo town, Sagaing Region, killing two regime forces and injuring six others.

Military ration vehicle bombed in Sagaing



Military ration vehicles and regime targets are bombed in Sagaing Township last Thursday. / Unicorn Guerrilla Force

Unicorn Guerrilla Forces said it and four other resistance groups used land mines to ambush a military ration vehicle from the pro-junta village of Kywe Pon in Sagaing Township, Sagaing Region last Thursday.

The resistance groups also conducted drone strikes on regime sentries secretly performing security duties for a road in the township. During the attacks, a regime sentry was killed and the ration vehicle was destroyed.

The damaged vehicle was taken away by a military vehicle the next day. The regime forces also shot dead two civilians who were herding goats on a grazing ground nearby.

Military checkpoint attacked in Tanintharyi town

Myeik District PDF Battalion 2 said it and three local resistance groups raided a military checkpoint in Tanintharyi town, Tanintharyi Region on Saturday morning.

During the 30-minute shootout, three regime forces were killed. All resistance members retreated from the area without casualties, the group said.

Junta administrative office bombed by drones in Mandalay

At least five regime forces and junta officials were reportedly killed in Taungtha Township, Mandalay Region last Friday when six PDF groups jointly used makeshift remote-controlled airplanes to drop bombs on the junta-run township administration department office in Taungtha town, said Taungtha PDF, which joined the drone strike.