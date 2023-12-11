The Myanmar junta lost more bases and over a dozen troops in the past three days as People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) continued to attack regime targets across the country.

Eight resistance fighters were also killed in the clashes.

Incidents were reported in Shan, Karenni and Rakhine states and Sagaing and Tanintharyi regions.

The Irrawaddy has rounded up the following reports of significant attacks from the PDFs and EAOs.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Intense clashes continue in northern Shan

Fierce clashes continued to break out in northern Shan State as the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and its ally the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) attacked regime bases and targets in Muse, Namkham, Mantong, Namhsan and Laukkai townships on Sunday. The regime responded to some of the attacks with air strikes.

The resistance attacks are part of the ongoing Operation 1027 being conducted by the Brotherhood Alliance comprising the Arakan Army (AA), TNLA and MNDAA.

In the attacks, the TNLA managed to seize the Kadaing Phue military base in Nantkhae Village in Namhsan Township.

The junta used Mi-35 helicopter gunships to defend its Sakham Thit strategic base in Namkham Township and the 105-Mile Trade Zone in Muse Township on Sunday.

The MNDAA said it chased and attacked fleeing regime forces in Laukkai Township who were targeting civilians in the area.

More clashes in Rakhine State

The Brotherhood Alliance said its member the AA continued to attack regime forces in the town of Pauktaw in the township of the same name near Rakhine State’s capital Sittwe, on Sunday, killing more junta troops.

Meanwhile, junta gunboats attacked villages near Pauktaw town. The AA also clashed with regime forces near Thit Taw Village in Buthidaung Township on the same day.

The junta also used artillery and drones to bomb villages in Minbya, Sittwe and Ponnakyun townships, killing a 13-year-old child and injuring nine civilians on the same day.

State police HQ seized in Karenni capital Loikaw

The Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF) said it and other resistance groups managed to seize the headquarters of the Karenni State Police Force in Karenni (Kayah) State’s capital Loikaw on Saturday after 29 days of attacks.

There were military casualties and six resistance fighters were also killed in the clashes, the KNDF’s chairman told the media.

Since Nov. 11, the KNDF, Karenni Army, Karenni National People’s Liberation Front and several PDF groups have been conducting Operation 11.11, attacking and seizing many regime bases in the state.

Together the groups have managed to seize half of the state capital Loikaw. Clashes with regime forces there are intensifying as the joint resistance groups attempt to occupy the whole capital.

Junta base seized in Sagaing’s Tamu

The Kuki National Army (KNA), the armed wing of the Kuki National Organization (Burma), said it and PDF groups seized the strongly defended junta base of U Aung Zaya in Aung Zaya Village in Sagaing Region’s Tamu Township on Sunday after four days of attacks. Forces of the regime, the Shanni Army and the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) were stationed at the base.

In the raids, some junta forces and two resistance fighters were killed, and 12 resistance fighters were injured. Six military informants were also arrested by the resistance groups, the KNA said.

Regime forces attacked in Sagaing

Joint resistance forces raid regime forces in Shwebo town, Sagaing Region on Saturday night. / Theik Hdi Shin PDF

At least three regime forces were killed and five injured in the town of Shwebo Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday night when four resistance groups attacked regime forces stationed at the junta-run Road and Transport Department office and the Myanmar Economic Bank, said the Theik Hdi Shin PDF group, which joined the attack.

There were no resistance casualties.

Army officer killed in resistance ambushes in Sagaing



A moving military vehicle is ambushed with land mines in Ayadaw Township, Sagaing Region last Friday. / Danger Force LPDF

An army officer was killed and 18 other soldiers injured in Ayadaw Township, Sagaing Region last Friday when nine PDF groups ambushed two military trucks traveling on the Monywa-Ayadaw Road, said Danger Force Local PDF, which joined the attack.

The groups said they used 60 land mines to ambush the military vehicles from 11 locations on the road. They also used firearms to attack the moving vehicles from close range. During the ambushes, regime forces randomly opened fire with both heavy explosives and firearms.

Later, three military columns arrived in Kan Phyu Village near the road before leaving for Ayadaw town.

Pro-junta militia camp raided in Tanintharyi

Eight pro-military Pyu Saw Htee militia members were killed, four were injured and one was arrested in Kyunsu Township, Tanintharyi Region last Friday when Myeik District PDF Column 2, comprising five resistance groups, raided a pro-junta militia camp in Min Gok Village, said Kyunsu PDF, which took part in the attack.