Myanmar’s junta lost one more military headquarters and almost a dozen troops in the past four days as People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) continued to attack regime targets across the country.

Incidents were reported in Rakhine State and Mandalay, Magwe, Sagaing and Tanintharyi regions.

The Irrawaddy has rounded up the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and EAOs.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

AA seizes another military HQ in Rakhine

Ethnic Rakhine armed group the Arakan Army (AA) claimed to have seized the headquarters of the junta’s Light Infantry Battalion 374 in Kyauktaw Township, Rakhine State on Tuesday.

The junta conducted relentless airstrikes against the AA troops to defend the military HQ, but failed.

The AA said on Tuesday that it was continuing its offensives to seize all remaining military battalions in Kyauktaw, Mrauk-U and Minbya townships in northern Rakhine.

Intense clashes between AA troops and large numbers of junta troops renewed in the town of Ramree on Tuesday. There were casualties on both sides. AA troops seized military weapons and ammunition and found the bodies of dead junta troops in the town.

The AA said it also seized ammunition parachuted in by a junta airplane to supply its ground troops in the town.

Prior to the clash, the junta bombarded the town for days using aircraft and artillery units, destroying and burning several houses.

Junta troops killed in resistance drone strikes in Mandalay

Myingyan District Drone Strike Team said it and other PDF groups used drones to drop bombs on regime forces stationed at the village school of Pyin Si in Natogyi Township, Mandalay Region on Monday, killing three junta soldiers.

On the same day, they also conducted drone strikes against 25 regime forces positioned in Thon Htaung Village in Mahlaing Township, Mandalay Region. Four junta troops were killed and three others suffered serious injuries, the drone unit claimed.

On Saturday, the resistance groups also dropped drone bombs on regime forces at the township police station and junta-run construction department office. Some regime forces are believed to have been injured, the group said.

Military unit ambushed while raiding villages in Magwe

At least five regime forces were injured in Yesagyo Township, Magwe Region on Sunday and Monday as Yesagyo PDF and other resistance groups jointly attacked a military unit of 100 troops that had been raiding villages.

After facing two days of resistance attacks, the military unit headed to Myingyan Township in Mandalay Region by crossing the Irrawaddy River, the PDF group said.

Military tank battalion bombed in Sagaing

Unicorn Guerrilla Force said it and two other PDF groups used drones to drop four bombs on the military’s Tank Battalion 6005 based in Sagaing Township, Sagaing Region on Sunday morning.

Detail of damages and casualties sustained by the battalion were unknown.

Junta police station bombed in Sagaing

Joint PDF groups conduct drone strikes on regime targets in Monywa Township on Monday. / MSPDF

Myaung Special PDF, which forms Sagaing District PDF Battalion 4 under the civilian National Unity Government (NUG), said it and seven other PDF battalions used makeshift remote-controlled airplanes to drop bombs on a police station in Nyaung Phyu Pin Village and the pro-junta village of Taw Pu, which houses regime forces and pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia in Monywa Township, Sagaing Region on Monday.

Regime casualties were unknown.

On Sunday, it also conducted drone strikes on Taw Pu, killing two regime troops and injuring two others, the PDF group said.

Five-hour clash erupts in Tanintharyi’s Launglon town

An intense clash broke out in Launglon town, Tanintharyi Region on Tuesday as anti-regime resistance groups raided a police station, military intelligence office and other junta-controlled government offices in the town, according to local media reports.

During the clash, a military gunboat fired artillery shells to defend junta bases in the town. The clash lasted five hours and three residents were injured in the fighting.

Military unit attacked in Tanintharyi

Myeik District PDF Battalion 2 said it and other resistance groups ambushed a military unit advancing to a village in Tanintharyi Township, Tanintharyi Region on Saturday, sparking two hours of fighting.

In the clash, two regime forces were killed and two injured, and a resistance fighter suffered injuries.