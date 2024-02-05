Myanmar’s junta lost more bases and 62 troops in the last three days as People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) stepped up attacks on regime targets across the country.

Incidents were reported in Sagaing, Magwe and Mandalay regions and Kachin and Karen states.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and EAOs.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Junta fails to retake Sagaing town under PDF control

Myanmar regime forces abandoned their mission to retake Shwe Pyi Aye town in Homalin Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday after PDF forces mounted a successful 10-day defense of the town, said Homalin PDF group.

Since Jan. 26, some 400 regime forces and the allied Shanni Nationalities Army (SNA) had attempted to recapture the town, which was seized by PDF forces on Nov. 22 last year.

PDF forces found 15 buried bodies of regime troops in abandoned junta positions. During the clashes, another 40 regime forces also suffered injuries, said Homalin PDF.

Regime forces bombarded while looting a Magwe village

Yesagyo PDF said it and another PDF battalion dropped over 20 drone bombs on a military unit of 100 troops from the junta’s Light Infantry Battalion 258, while the latter were looting houses after taking up positions in Kyauk Hle Bee Village in Yesagyo Township, Magwe Region on Saturday.

In the drone strikes, two regime forces were killed and six others injured, said the PDF group.

The group said it also conducted a drone strike on the pro-junta village of Zee Taw, which is home to a pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militia group. However, details of damage and casualties were unknown.

On Saturday, Myingyan Black Tiger PDF group and another resistance group used grenades and 40-mm explosives to attack regime forces stationed at a monastery in Yesagyo town, injuring two regime forces.

Military vehicle ambushed with land mines in Mandalay

Myingyan Black Tiger PDF said it and Mandalay District PDF Battalion 3 used a cluster of 10 land mines to ambush a military truck between two villages in Natogyi Township, Mandalay Region on Saturday.

The vehicle was traveling from Myingyan town to Natogyi town. After being ambushed, the vehicle stopped in nearby Tharyargone Village and randomly opened fire on nearby areas. Then, it turned back to Myingyan. Two regime troops were killed in the land mine attack, said Myingyan Black Tiger, citing military informants.

Regime forces killed in resistance raid in Mandalay

Joint resistance forces stage a raid on regime forces stationed in San Pya Village in Myingyan Township last Friday. / Natogyi Regional PDF

At least 15 regime forces were killed in Myingyan Township, Mandalay Region last Friday when 10 PDF groups raided a junta base of 20 troops in San Pya Village, said Natogyi Regional PDF, which joined the raid.

During the raid, the combined PDF forces also attacked junta reinforcements arriving in the village with eight vehicles. Some weapons were seized from the junta troops.

A resistance fighter from Myingyan Black Tiger PDF group was killed in the clash.

One more junta base in jade hub seized by Kachin ethnic army

Powerful ethnic rebel group the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) managed to seize another junta base in Nant Tain Village in Myanmar’s jade hub Hpakant Township, Kachin State on Sunday, according to local Kachin media outlets.

KIA troops seized the base after besieging it for days. During the raid, the bodies of eight dead junta troops were found at the base.

During the seizure of the base, a strategic military base in Hpakant shelled the KIA troops to defend its base in Nant Tain.

On Jan. 6, the KIA launched simultaneous raids on regime bases in Nant Tain and Wai Khar villages in Hpakant. KIA troops seized two regime hilltop bases and a police station in Wai Khar Village on Jan. 20.

The KIA also captured another junta strategic base in Mansi Township, Kachin State last Friday.

Junta base seized in Karen

Over 20 regime forces were killed in Thandaunggyi Township, Karen State on Sunday when resistance fighters of the PDF and the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), the armed wing of the Karen National Union (KNU), seized the strategic Mine Lwin junta base after three days of attacks, said the Defense Ministry of the civilian National Unity Government (NUG), whose armed wing is the PDF.

The resistance groups seized ammunition and rations from the junta base.