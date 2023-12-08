The Myanmar junta lost more bases and at least two dozen troops in the last three days as People’s Defense Force groups (PDFs) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) continued to step up attacks on regime targets across the country.

Incidents were reported in Shan and Rakhine states and Mandalay, Magwe, Sagaing and Tanintharyi regions.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and EAOs.

Some military casualties couldn’t be independently verified.

Two more junta bases seized by resistance groups in northern Shan

The Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) said it and a PDF group attacked and seized the Lal Gyi junta base in Monglon town in Kyaukme Township, northern Shan State amid heavy air strikes on Thursday. Ten weapons, ammunition and military equipment were seized from the base.

During the raid, a junta fighter jet conducted 12 air strikes in a failed attempt to defend the base.

On the same day, the TNLA also attacked and occupied the Kho Mone junta base in Mantong Township, northern Shan.

Also on Thursday, the TNLA attacked military bases in Namkham and Kutkai townships, to which the junta responded with air strikes and shelling to defend the bases.

The attacks were part of Operation 1027, which is being conducted by the Brotherhood Alliance of the TNLA, the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army and the Arakan Army in Shan, Kachin, Chin and Rakhine states and Mandalay, Sagaing and Magwe regions.

Intense clashes continue in Rakhine

Ethnic Rakhine armed group the Arakan Army (AA) said it continued to clash with regime forces who are using civilian detainees as human shields in the town of Pauktaw, near Rakhine State’s capita Sittwe, on Wednesday.

The AA said it continued to attack the Hnonebuu base, a major junta position in Paletwa Township in neighboring Chin State, amid heavy junta air strikes and shelling on Wednesday. The AA has been attempting to seize the base since Nov. 14.

It also clashed with regime forces in the ancient city of Mrauk-U in Mrauk-U Township, Rakhine State on the same day, killing four regime personnel and injuring five.

Regime forces used firearms and heavy explosives in arbitrary attacks on civilian targets and residential areas in Mrauk-U, Ann and Minbya townships, killing and injuring civilians, the AA said.

The AA said it clashed with regime forces in Yay Myat Ni Village in Tilin Township, Magwe Region on Wednesday.

Regime bases raided in Magwe’s Myaing town

Myaing PDF said it and Earthquake PDF conducted simultaneous attacks on regime forces stationed at a school, a railway station and another location in the town of Myaing in Magwe Region on Wednesday.

After being attacked, the regime forces at the school and railway station fled to another junta base in the town.

After 30 minutes of fighting, all resistance forces retreated from the clash sites. Regime casualties were unknown.

An hour later, the regime forces burned down the office of the National League for Democracy’s township headquarters in the town, Myaing PDF said.

Junta-run immigration office bombed in Mandalay

The urban resistance group No More Dictatorship PDF (Mandalay) said it used a bomb to attack the junta-run township immigration office, which was being guarded by regime forces, in Amarapura Township, Mandalay city on Wednesday.

The office has been extorting money from civilians by delaying the issuance of their identity cards and household documents, the resistance group said.

Regime forces killed in resistance ambush in Sagaing

Three police officers and two pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militia members were killed in Shwebo Township, Sagaing Region on Tuesday when combined resistance groups ambushed a military unit of 28 junta forces from the pro-military village of Myin See, said Fire Dragon PDF group, which joined the attack.

PDF drone surveillance video shows regime forces carrying the bodies of dead soldiers.

Junta artillery battalion bombed in Sagaing

Joint PDF forces fire mortar rounds at a junta artillery battalion in Monywa Township on Tuesday. / Black Voter Fighter PDF

At least 10 regime forces were reportedly killed and five injured in Monywa Township, Sagaing Region on Tuesday when a dozen local PDF groups used 60-mm, 80-mm and 120-mm improvised mortar rounds to bombard a military artillery battalion near Kyauk Sit Pon Village, said Black Vote Fighter PDF group, which joined the attack.

Regime forces responded with 60-mm explosives, but there were no resistance casualties.

Junta sentry base raided at North West Command in Sagaing

Three regime forces were killed and three injured in Monywa Township, Sagaing Region early on Tuesday morning when two PDF groups raided a junta hilltop sentry base housing guards providing security for the headquarters of the military’s North West Command in the town, said Depayin Local Mobile Team, which coordinated the attack.

During the raid, the remaining junta troops abandoned their base, from which PDF groups seized a weapon, ammunition and military equipment.

Military intelligence office, police station raided in Tanintharyi

Joint resistance groups take part in a raid on a police station and military intelligence office in Launglon town, Tanintharyi Region on Wednesday. / Launglon PDF

Launglon PDF said it and another resistance group attacked regime forces stationed at the township police station and military intelligence office in Launglon town in Tanintharyi Region’s Launglon Township early Wednesday morning, killing two regime forces and injuring two others.

Resistance forces retreated without any casualties after 30 minutes of fighting.