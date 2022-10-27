War Against the Junta Dozens of Myanmar Junta Forces Killed in Two Days of Clashes With Resistance

Around 35 Myanmar junta forces were reportedly killed and a junta outpost was occupied over the last two days as People’s Defense Force groups (PDFs) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) continued to attack regime targets across the country.

Incidents were reported in Karen, Mon and Chin states and Sagaing, Mandalay and Magwe regions.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks by EAOs and PDFs. Some casualties could not be independently verified.

Junta outpost occupied in Karen

Seventeen regime soldiers were captured along with over 40 firearms and some ammunition in Kyainseikgyi Township, Karen State on Wednesday when the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) raided the Kwelone junta outpost in the township, according to local media outlet the Karen Information Center.

A KNLA representative told the media the group launched the attack on the outpost of the military’s Light Infantry Battalion 561 on Tuesday evening.

The next morning, 17 regime forces surrendered to the KNLA. In the clash, two regime soldiers were killed.

After losing its outpost, the junta used aircraft to bomb the area.

Clashes continue in Karen

Clashes continued to erupt in Myawaddy Township, Karen State on Wednesday when the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) attacked soldiers from the military’s Light Infantry Battalion 207, which was attempting to raid the Luu Khoe Nyaung Chaung area in the township, said Cobra Column of the KNLA.

During a 30-minute firefight, two resistance fighters suffered minor injuries. Military casualties were unknown.

Near-daily clashes between combined KNLA and allied PDF groups and regime forces have been reported in the area for weeks.

Regime troops ambushed in Sagaing

More than 10 regime soldiers are believed to have been killed or injured in Myaung Township, Sagaing Region on Tuesday night when three PDF groups used a cluster of land mines to ambush a military detachment near a village, according to a PDF group that coordinated the ambush.

The military detachment stationed at the police outpost in Kyauk Yit Village has been arresting PDF forces and conducting arson attacks on nearby villages in the township nearly every day, the PDF group said.

10 junta forces killed by PDF land mines in Sagaing

Ten regime troops were reportedly killed in Monywa Township, Sagaing Region on Tuesday when combined PDF groups used four land mines to ambush a military vehicle on the Monywa-Ayadaw highway, local resistance group Danger Force, which coordinated the attack, said on Wednesday.

After being ambushed, the military vehicle stopped near the blast area. Only three soldiers in the vehicle randomly responded with firearms. Citing military informants, the PDF group claimed that around 10 soldiers were killed and many others injured.

Three junta soldiers including captain killed in Sagaing

Three regime troops including an army captain were killed in Monywa Township, Sagaing Region on Tuesday when combined PDF groups used land mines to ambush regime forces in a civilian vehicle on the Monywa-Ayadaw highway, according to local media.

The PDF groups told the media that regime forces used the civilian vehicle to transport meals to the junta’s patrols on the highway.

The vehicle was attacked when it stopped in front of the area where mines were planted. Two other regime forces suffered injuries in the attack, the PDF groups claimed.

Regime forces abandoned the damaged vehicle.

Two soldiers killed by PDF mines in Mandalay

Two regime troops were reportedly killed in Madaya Township, Mandalay Region on Wednesday when combined resistance groups used five land mines to ambush a military detachment near a village, according to local media reports quoting PDF groups.

The military detachment retreated from the ambush area after troops of their advance unit were hit by the mine blasts. Later, regime forces used a vehicle to transport the bodies of killed or injured soldiers from the area, a resistance leader who was involved in the ambush told the media.

Two junta forces killed in clash in Magwe

Two regime troops were killed in Pauk Township, Magwe Region on Wednesday when two PDF groups trained by the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) in Kachin State clashed with the regime forces near a police outpost in the township, said PDF-Yanangyaung, which was involved in the attack.

The PDF groups said the attack was in response to the junta’s air strikes on a Kachin outdoor concert in Hpakant Township, Kachin State killing over 80 people including residents, musicians and KIA officers on Sunday.

Six regime forces killed by PDF mines in Chin

The resistance group Mountain Eagle Defence Force (MEDF) claimed to have killed six regime soldiers in Falam Township, Chin State on Wednesday morning by using remote-controlled mines to ambush the regime forces in the township.

The regime forces were returning to their junta outpost near the town of Rikhawdar after picking up rations from the military base in the town.

Junta forces burned the bodies of their dead comrades along with civilian houses nearby and injured soldiers were taken to a junta outpost, the resistance group said.

Military convoy ambushed in Mon

Taung Nyo guerrilla forces claimed to have ambushed a military convoy of 19 vehicles traveling from Thanphyuzayat Township to Ye Township in Mon State on Tuesday morning.

Military casualties were unknown.