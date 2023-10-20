At least 29 Myanmar junta troops were killed in the last five days as People’s Defense Force groups (PDFs) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) continued to attack regime forces across the country.

Incidents were reported in Shan and Mon states and Bago, Mandalay, Magwe and Sagaing regions.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and EAOs.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Military hilltop base seized in northern Shan

A hilltop base of military Light Infantry Battalion 567 was reportedly attacked and seized by the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) in the Mong Ko area of northern Shan State on Thursday, according to local media reports citing KIA sources and locals.

The junta lost the base despite using helicopter gunships and fighter jets in an effort to save it.

Clashes erupt in Mon

Raven Column said it and other resistance groups including the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), the armed wing of the Karen National Union (KNU), triggered land mines to ambush 20 regime forces advancing toward Dauk Yat Village on the Yangon-Mawlamyine highway in Belin Township, Mon State on Tuesday.

The military unit was performing security duty for a military convoy that was due to use the highway. The military unit retreated from the area after five troops were killed and three injured in the land-mine ambush.

Later, the combined resistance groups attacked 30 more regime forces arriving in the area, killing seven more soldiers and injuring 10. There were no resistance casualties. Due to the resistance attacks, the military convoy, which had arrived in Belin town, turned back, said the resistance group.

Military unit repeatedly ambushed in Bago

Thayawaddy District PDF Battalion 3801 said it triggered land mines to ambush a military unit heading towards the resistance group’s area in Nattalin Township, Bago Region on Tuesday, killing two regime forces.

After being hit, the regime forces used elephants and their owner families as living shields in order to get through minefields planted by resistance groups. Later, resistance snipers ambushed regime forces arriving at a camp, killing one more soldier.

The resistance groups again triggered land mines to ambush the same military unit as it arrived in San Gyi Village. In the attack, three more soldiers were killed and some of the elephants and handlers are thought to have been injured. There were no resistance casualties in the attacks.

The resistance groups urged people to avoid regime forces due to the potential for further intense fighting in the area.

Military informer killed in Bago

Pyay District PDF Battalion 3602 said it killed junta informant Hla Wai in his village, Thayet Tapin in Pauk Khaung Township, Bago Region on Wednesday.

The informant had identified civilians with alleged links to resistance groups, urging regime forces to arrest and torture them.

The group said it killed the informant after he reported to regime forces the locations of resistance camps in the township.

Regime forces ambushed in Sagaing

A junta soldier was killed in Ye-U Township, Sagaing Region on Thursday when Ye U PDF ambushed a military unit between two villages, the group said. The military unit later entered nearby Depayin Township.

That evening, the resistance groups used drones to drop two bombs on regime forces stationed at a school, a monastery and a junta-run government accounting office. Military casualties were unknown, however.

Military flotilla attacked in Sagaing

A combined resistance force engages in a clash with a military flotilla on the Chindwin River in Monywa Township. / Monywa District PDF B 23

Peace Takers Task Force (PTTF) said it and other resistance groups used five heavy weapons to attack a military flotilla of eight barges traveling from Monywa to Salingyi along the Chindwin River on Thursday.

The flotilla was carrying logs. After being attacked, regime forces on the barges responded with firearms. Details of the damage and regime casualties were unknown.

On Tuesday, Monywa District PDF Battalion 23 and other resistance groups also ambushed a military flotilla of four vessels traveling upstream toward Monywa along the Chindwin River. Regime forces also responded with both heavy explosives and firearms. Military casualties were unknown.

Regime forces bombed while torching houses in Sagaing

Freedom Revolution Force said it and other resistance groups used seven 40-mm explosives to bomb regime forces from Ye-U Township while they were torching houses in Ma Soe Yin Village. Regime casualties were unknown.

Regime forces bombed in Sagaing

Civilian Defense and Security Organization of Myaung (CDSOM) said it and three PDF groups used both commercial drones and improvised remote-controlled airplanes to bomb regime forces stationed at Kyauk Yi Police Station in Myaung Township, Sagaing Region on Wednesday.

On the same day, they also dropped drone bombs on a military unit from the police station as it was heading to Kin Village. Many regime forces are believed to have been killed or injured, the group said.

Regime forces killed in resistance ambush in Magwe

At least seven regime soldiers were killed and five injured in Seikphyu Township, Magwe Region on Tuesday when four resistance groups from Magwe and Mandalay regions ambushed a military unit of 40 troops from Military Weapons Factory 21, said the Student Revolution Army (SRA), which coordinated the attack.

The regime forces were attacked while patrolling the area. After a 30-minute firefight, more reinforcements firing heavy explosives arrived at the clash site and retrieved the bodies of killed and injured soldiers.

Junta soldiers bombed by drones in Mandalay

Regime targets are bombed by resistance drones in Myingyan Township on Sunday. / MDDST

Two regime soldiers are believed to have been killed and three injured in Myingyan Township, Mandalay Region on Sunday when Myingyan District Drone Strike Team and other resistance groups conducted drone strikes on regime forces stationed in Pyar Village, the drone group said.

That night, two vehicles were used to transport the injured soldiers to Myingyan town.