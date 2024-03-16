Myanmar’s junta has killed nine civilians during four days of raids in Myingyan Township, Mandalay Region.

Those killed included two people in their 70s and a blind man, according to the Myingyan People’s Strike Committee.

From March 11 to March 14, junta troops raided at least six villages and burned houses, the committee said.

It said a woman in her 70s with cerebral palsy died in a fire and a 70-year-old man was shot dead in Thin Pyun village on Tuesday.

A woman in her 20s who was detained by troops in Seikkone village was found dead and burned. The troops also burned down around 20 houses in the village.

Around 200 Pyoe Kan village houses were burned down by junta troops on Wednesday, killing a blind man, the committee said.

Two other men were shot dead while three men were taken as guides and later killed, it added.

Anti-regime forces ambushed a junta vehicle at the entrance of Myingyan on Monday, killing all six troops on board and seizing seven weapons and ammunition.

On Tuesday, the Myingyan District Drone Strike Team said it and other groups conducted drone strikes on junta troops at Chaung Sone village in Taung Tha Township, killing seven soldiers and injuring others.

The village raids were in retaliation, the committee said.

According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which monitors junta killings and arrests, the junta has killed 4,700 civilians since the February 2012 coup and detained more than 26,000 people across the country.

More than 20,000 people remain behind bars.