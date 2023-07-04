Burma Fighting in Myanmar’s Kachin State Displaces Over 1,000 Villagers

KIA troops in Laiza in 2014 / The Irrawaddy

Fresh clashes broke out between junta troops and the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) in Waingmaw Township in northern Myanmar’s Kachin State on Monday, displacing over 1,000 people, according to local sources.

Junta troops have advanced toward Nam San Yang Village in the township, about 20 km from Laiza town, which is home to the ethnic armed organization’s headquarters.

Local media reported that the junta has reinforced its ground troops near Nam San Yang Bridge and has been shelling KIA positions since Tuesday morning.

In a report, the Kachin News Group quoted a KIA spokesperson as saying that the “fighting will become intense if junta troops push further.”

Many residents have fled their homes and are taking refuge in churches in Waingmaw town and nearby villages, according to sources.

In a statement, the Laiza Administration Office urged residents to stay alert and avoid areas where clashes have occurred, including the Myitkyina-Bhamo road.

The area has a long history of conflict. Residents of Nam San Yang returned to their village in December 2018 after it had been deserted for nearly eight years due to fighting between junta troops and KIA forces that erupted in 2011.

The two sides agreed to abolish their bases near Nam San Yang, but renewed clashes broke out in September 2022 and again on June 23 this year when junta troops mobilized near the village.