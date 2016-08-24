NLD Spokesperson U Win Htein Verbally Abuses Reporter

- News
RANGOON — For the second time this year, National League for Democracy (NLD) spokesperson U Win Htein lashed out at a reporter, who was enquiring about an anticipated cabinet reshuffle, repeatedly calling him sauk yū [“deranged”].
On Wednesday, the Ludu Pone Yeik [People’s Image] weekly news journal featured the exchange between U Win Htein and one of their reporters, and the use of the offensive term, on its front page.
“What am I supposed to say?” U Win Htein responded to the reporter’s questions over the phone. “Sauk yū, sauk yū, you are sauk yū to ask me that.”
When the reporter pressed on, citing recent speculation over a cabinet reshuffle, U Win Htein repeated the offensive term. He used it six times in total during the exchange, according to the journal’s coverage.
Sai Wunna, the reporter who had attempted to interview U Win Htein, told The Irrawaddy that the exchange took place over the phone on Monday evening. He had made a voice recording to prove it.
“He sometime talks to the media about the government, that’s why I asked him,” he said, stating that the extract quoted in the journal was verbatim and unedited.
News of Win Htein’s verbal abuse spread on social media, attracting criticism of the NLD’s treatment of, and degree of openness to, the independent media.
Sein Win, director of the Myanmar Journalism Institute, said that, as the ruling party’s senior spokesperson, U Win Htein should not respond so harshly to the media.
“He has the right to say that he doesn’t want to answer, or that it is not his responsibility to do so, but this could seriously tarnish the party’s image,” he said.
“Politicians and journalists are not enemies; it’s important that they have smooth relations with one another,” he said.
In early January, before the formal handover of power to the NLD government, U Win Htein chastised a Radio Free Asia reporter.
At the end of an interview focused on the NLD’s potential presidential candidate—which the party was reluctant to reveal—the reporter thanked the senior NLD officer. U Win Htein retorted, “Don’t thank me. Think seriously before you ask me questions.”
U Ye Htut, a former information minister and spokesperson to Burma’s previous president U Thein Sein, told The Irrawaddy that the NLD was in danger of taking its widespread support in the private media for granted.
“The NLD may think that the media will always support them, and therefore disregard them. If they have such a view […] they will have trouble in the long run,” he said.
He said that the NLD should learn from public relations mistakes made by the previous military-backed government—which, despite support in state media, did not enjoy the endorsement of Burma’s burgeoning private media.
He cited the need for “mutual respect” in the government’s relations with the media, based on “ethics”: they need to “understand the nature of journalists’ work” and “show no anger during interviews.”
People like him are not fit to hold a high ranking post.
He should be sacked.
Tempest in a teapot!
He try to show his true color, Tamper,Tamper,Tamper.
Discourse should be open and civil. Calling a reporter “Sauk Yuu” is unacceptable. U Win Htein should publicly apologize for it.
sauk yū means Mad pussy.
Did the reporter have the permission from the other party to have a private conversation to be recorded? Is Derange abusive or is the reporter and his company trying to sell newspaper? Is it not better to inform the public honestly that asking such a question in this situation is “derange or crazy” or should U Win Htein simply ignore the reporter, which the media will think is more polite? The media do have to think how their own behavior is not being taken as a “derange” action and thinking that just because they are the voice do not give them the right to generate public “opinion” to sell more news paper, but to report without bias and let the public do the judgement. That is, not to make a conclusion on any matter and simply reporting the incident as is. We, the reader can make the judgement. What right do any journalist or newspaperman have to make moral decision on our behalf, but to report in a neutral manner, Irrawaddy included. Neutrality do not have side.
Exactly!
It is a part of Burmese Culture (Bama yinchye hmu). Ordinary people must be very polite. The more a person is in a powerful position he (rarely SHE) is freer to use abusive or dirty words. Remember Ashin Wirathu.
The quality of Win Htein is revealed. But his quality is not the quality of NLD
We forgave you ( U Win Htein ) when you made same mistake yeast time because you guys have sacrificed tremendous amount of your times and lives for the nation. But you commit the same mistake. Now it’s the time for you to apologize officially to the reporter. Or you should simply be sacked.
Let’s give U Win Htein a benefit of doubt. Many NLD leaders have been under tremendous pressure before as well as after the elections. I’m sure U Win Htein’s act was not a reflection of the NLD’s nature or the nature of other NLD leaders. I would suggest that he undergo a regular medical checkup often, including checkup by psychiatrist/s and proper medication.