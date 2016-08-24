EU Ambassador to Burma: ‘Democracy is Incompatible with War’

- News
- Business
- Opinion
- Features
- Interview
- Travel
- Lifestyle
- Culture
- Sports
- Multimedia
- Magazine
- Jobs
- More
MANDALAY – As the Union Peace Conference draws near, the European Commission, who will witness the event, is urging a policy of all-inclusivity.
Roland Kobia, the European Union’s ambassador to Burma, told journalists in Mandalay on Tuesday that dialogue is an important element of sustainable peace in the country.
“The EU’s concern is to at least give a chance to dialogue. If they [the ethnic groups] are invited to discuss at the table, and when they are around the table, they can agree and disagree, and at least, they will have a chance to dialogue,” said the ambassador.
Kobia pointed out that some ethnic armed groups are still yet to be invited to what is being dubbed the 21st Century Panglong conference, scheduled to begin on August 31 in Naypyidaw.
The Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), the Arakan Army (AA) and the ethnic Kokang’s Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) are currently involved in active conflict with the Burma Army in northern Shan State. Although the groups have stated that they are “ready” to attend the peace conference, they have not received an official invitation yet.
“The more inclusive the peace process is, the more sustainable. If some groups are excluded, it will not give good results for the long term and this will create problems again,” said the ambassador.
While praising State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi’s peace efforts, the EU ambassador said that ending conflict is important for the country’s stability, democracy and economic prosperity.
“If Myanmar wants to have a democratic system, it needs to end the conflicts. Democracy is incompatible with war. To make this happen, all-inclusiveness is important,” Kobia said.
“It takes times to build back the trust, which is the basic thing they need to compromise, as the peace process is about compromise. Every party should be ready to make concessions to find a common denominator. But it is worth it to do anything to achieve peace,” he added.
The EU ambassador said that the possible visit of UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon at the peace conference would send a powerful message to the ethnic representatives in attendance.
“Many ethnic armed groups would like to have more guarantees from the international community. And they need to know that the international community is watching over the peace process to ensure that it will be impartial,” Kobia said. “If people like Ban Ki-moon are coming, it is a strong signal that the international community at the highest level is interested and it will reassure numbers of groups involve in the peace process,” he added.
I agree with the general thrust of the ambassador’s comments but the bland statement, “Democracy is incompatible with War” is pacifist nonsense and indicative of why the EU is simply doomed.
Why doesn’t he tell the rebels to stop the conflict? his guy does not understand history. Let us check him out.
Roland Kobia is a Belgium citizen. Belgium is a new state, with conflicts within it. An artificial country. Look at what Belgium did in Africa. Diamond robbers. Corrupt up to the highest level. Our Burmese people need to know European colonialism.
If democracy is not compatible with war, what about invasion of Iraq and Libya. What about Vietnam war. Isn’t US democratic? Isn’t Belgium a member of belligerent NATO?
It is great to be Burmese.
There is no shortage of people to tell guide you.
The Chinese will tell you what to do and what not to do.
The Europeans who are themsleves in deep hole and doesn’t even know they can keep this pretentious Union dress up game (and yes, Yeh Aung, Belgium is not even a proper country and those Catholics are the driving force for the “Union” which Brexit said FO) will tell you what to do and want not to do including years and years of funding “Peace Conferences” appointing various erwstwhile Burmese diaspor as functionaries. There have been more and more Peace Conferences each one grander than other although not so fanciful like “21st Century this and that in parallel with shallow graves of burned bodies of innocent villagers around the country.
And the Americans and that wonderful block of wisdoim called the UN.
What can ever go wrong?
When you are a virgin everyone desires to have a bite.