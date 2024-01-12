Almost 60 Myanmar junta troops were killed in the last five days as People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) continued to attack regime targets across the country.

The military regime has accelerated its bombardment of civilian targets across northern Shan as it loses ground to the rebel armies and allied resistance groups.

Incidents were reported in Shan State and Sagaing, Bago and Tanintharyi regions.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and EAOs.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Junta escalates bombardment of civilian targets in northern Shan

The Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) said the junta used Mi-35 helicopter gunships and a Y-12 airplane to drop about 130 bombs on six villages in Lashio Township, northern Shan State on Thursday, although no clashes with resistance groups were occurring at the time.

Additionally, a junta base in Lashio town fired 34 artillery rounds at three villages in the township, a junta fighter jet bombed Kun Hal Village in Namhsan Township, and a military unit based in Kyaukme Township indiscriminately shelled Mongngaw town, which was earlier seized by the TNLA.

Junta bases also shelled villages in Hsipaw Township, northern Shan and Mogkok Township in upper Mandalay Region on Thursday.

Resistance forces seize Pekon police station in southern Shan

Joint Karenni revolutionary forces seized the Pekon Myoma police station and the Kone Sone monastery from junta forces in Pekon Township, southern Shan State on Wednesday.

Fighting between resistance forces and junta troops in Pekon town began on Sunday and intensified on Tuesday. Resistance fighters cremated the bodies of around 20 regime soldiers, Pekon PDF reported.

Military unit ambushed while raiding villages in Sagaing

Five regime forces were killed and 10 injured in Khin-U Township, Sagaing Region on Wednesday when Shwebo District PDF Battalion 3 ambushed a military unit of 93 troops including pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia members near In Tine Gyi Village, said the Defense Ministry of the civilian National Unity Government (NUG), which formed the PDFs.

The military unit was raiding and burning villages in Khin-U Township.

Junta camp seized in Sagaing’s Kantbalu

At least 25 regime forces were killed in Kantbalu Township, Sagaing Region on Thursday when Kantbalu PDF groups attacked and seized a junta camp housing soldiers and pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militia members in Tin Ngote Gyi Village, said the NUG’s Defense Ministry.

The PDF groups also seized weapons and ammunition from the regime forces.

Gambling business run by regime forces raided in Bago

Bago Region PDF said its member Thayarwady District PDF Battalion 3802 raided a gambling business run by junta-appointed village administrator Kyaw Ko Ko, who is also a pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia leader, along with militia members in Myaung Village, Oakpho Township, Bago Region on Sunday.

The gambling business was being guarded by junta soldiers. During a clash that lasted for a few minutes, four pro-junta militia including the junta-appointed administrator and a soldier were killed. The remaining regime forces fled the raid.

The PDF groups seized grenades, makeshift guns, gold jewelry, phones and military uniforms from the gambling site.

Regime forces killed in mine ambushes in Tanintharyi

Kyunsu PDF said it and other resistance groups jointly triggered land mines to ambush a military unit of over 70 troops between two villages in Myeik Township, Tanintharyi Region on Wednesday evening, killing four regime forces and injuring many others.

All PDF groups retreated from the ambush site without casualties.