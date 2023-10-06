At least 42 Myanmar junta forces including pro-junta militia members were killed in the last five days as People’s Defense Force groups (PDFs) continued to attack regime targets in Mandalay, Magwe and Sagaing regions.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Junta troops bombed in Mandalay

Eagle Guerrilla Force, which forms Shwebo District PDF Battalion 15 under the command of the civilian National Unity Government (NUG), said it and six other resistance groups used drones to drop bombs on regime forces stationed in Thone Sal Village in Madaya Township, Mandalay Region on Thursday.

A resistance drone was taken down by the regime forces using anti-drone jammers. Fighting continued outside the village when resistance groups attempted to retake their drone from the regime forces.

Around 20 regime forces were killed and many others injured in the incidents, the resistance groups claimed, citing military informants. But The Irrawaddy was unable to independently verify the report.

Military targets bombed in Mandalay, Magwe

Earthquake PDF said it and six resistance groups used drones to drop six bombs on the house of pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia leader Phoe Zin in Ywar Naung Village in Nyaung-U Township, Mandalay Region on Sunday.

On Aug. 30, the resistance groups raided the bases of regime forces and militia groups in five villages under the control of Phoe Zin in nearby Pakokku Township, Magwe Region. Resistance groups managed to occupy three villages along with military bases, and a soldier and four militia members were killed. The groups also attacked five motorboats carrying junta reinforcements, forcing them to turn around and flee.

The resistance groups later dropped 20 drone bombs on a military base at an oil drilling site in Pakokku Township on Monday, killing four regime forces.

On Tuesday, around 50 drone bombs were dropped on bases of junta troops and militias in three pro-junta villages in Pakokku Township, said Earthquake PDF. Two more regime forces were killed when the groups dropped 20 drone bombs on a military checkpoint near War Zi Village in the township, the PDF groups claimed.

Pakokku Northern PDF group also said it used an improvised remote-controlled plane to drop bombs on the pro-junta village of Kan Ni in Pakokku Township on Wednesday, killing a pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militia member.

Clash erupts in Magwe

Four regime forces were killed and three others seriously injured in Myaing Township, Magwe Region on Tuesday when 10 resistance groups engaged in a clash with a military unit in the southwest of the township, said Myaing Underground Defense Force, which was involved in the shootout.

In the clash, three resistance fighters also suffered injuries. The resistance group also used land mines to ambush military vehicles transporting injured soldiers from the clash site. After the clash, the military unit shelled six nearby villages using 60-mm explosives until the next morning.

Regime forces killed in land mine ambush in Sagaing

Daung Min PDF said it triggered land mines to ambush an advance unit of foot soldiers attached to a military convoy in Salingyi Township, Sagaing Region, killing three regime forces and injuring two others.

Junta suffers losses in resistance attack in Sagaing

At least five regime soldiers including two army officers were killed and 10 others injured in a clash with the All Burma Students’ Democratic Front (ABSDF) in Indaw Township, upper Sagaing Region on Wednesday, according to local media reports.

The clash erupted between two villages after the ABSDF used land mines to ambush a military unit of 100 troops. An official of Indaw Revolution group told the media that the military unit carried the bodies of two killed officers to their base in Indaw town after burying the other three killed soldiers at the clash site.

Regime forces killed in urban attack in Sagaing

Three regime forces were killed in Kawlin Town, Sagaing Region on Tuesday when resistance groups attacked regime forces performing security duty in a ward, according to local media reports.

During the attack, the resistance groups seized a weapon and ammunition from a killed junta soldier.