BUSINESS

Microsoft Appoints Country Manager to Burma

RANGOON — US-based technology giant Microsoft appointed a country manager to Burma this week, the company announced on Tuesday.

Microsoft is expanding its presence in the country with the appointment of Sy Wann as the first country manager of Microsoft Burma. The company released a statement that said it aims to contribute to the transformation and growth of the local information and communications technology ecosystem by empowering businesses to increase productivity and accelerate growth, working with country’s conglomerate Shwe Taung as well as the Kanbawza (KBZ) Group of Companies.

The new country manager Sy Wann joins Microsoft after spending three years establishing Cisco Systems in Burma. He was responsible for government and CSR (corporate social responsibility) engagement, sales and technical engagement, and partner enablement. He previously worked for Travelocity and Capital One in the United States, where he held various roles in IT, mainly focusing on data management.

Sy Wann will be at the helm of Microsoft’s product, service and support offerings in Burma.

“I am very excited to be joining Microsoft in Myanmar when the country is undergoing rapid growth and modernization across all sectors. I look forward to this opportunity to lead Microsoft in Myanmar and continue supporting the successes and growth of our customers and partners here,” Wann said in the statement.

He added that the company’s top priorities in Burma include supporting youth and education in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) fields; enabling economic empowerment, inclusive national development and civic engagement; developing donor-related partnerships and Microsoft Philanthropies programs; and job creation through building a robust partner ecosystem in Burma.

Microsoft began launching its products in Burma in 2013.