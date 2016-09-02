BUSINESS

HK Express Launches Rangoon-Hong Kong Direct Flight

Rangoon — HK Express, a low-cost airline based in Hong Kong, launched a direct flight between Rangoon and Hong Kong on Thursday, the airline announced.

Discounts of up to 50 percent will be offered on airline tickets to commemorate the launch. A direct flight between Mandalay and Hong Kong is also scheduled to begin on September 5, according to Sherman Luk, HK Express general manager.

The airline currently flies to 27 destinations in Asia and plans to launch new flights to Laos, Saipan and Guam later this year.

“It’s good that more and more international airlines are coming to Burma. Previously, Burmese travelers had to travel through Bangkok to go to Hong Kong,” said Ye Htut Aung, deputy director of the department of civil aviation.

HK Express plans to operate four flights a week from Rangoon to Hong Kong and vice versa. Currently, there are 25 international airlines landing at the Rangoon international airport.