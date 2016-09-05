BURMA

State Counselor to Attend Asean Summit in Laos

RANGOON — State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi will travel to Laos to attend the 28th and 29th Asean Summit and related meetings.

The meetings will be held in the capital Vientiane from Tuesday until Thursday. President’s Office spokesperson U Zaw Htay said a statement would be released on Tuesday regarding the visit.

It will be the third time the state counselor has visited neighboring Laos since the National League for Democracy government assumed power in late March.

On her intial visit in May, she was accompanied by Burma’s President U Htin Kyaw. For her second trip, she joined the Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Vientiane in July.

US President Barack Obama and other world leaders will join the upcoming summit.

The state counselor has recently visited Thailand and China. She will travel to Washington DC on September 14-15 to meet with President Obama, US Vice President Joe Biden, members of the US congress and various business leaders.