Former UN Chief Kofi Annan to Head New Commission on Arakan State

RANGOON — Former United Nations secretary-general and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kofi Annan will chair a new nine-member advisory commission on Arakan State.
The office of Burma’s State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi announced the formation of the commission in state-run newspapers on Wednesday.
The announcement said the commission would recommend “lasting solutions to complex and delicate issues” in Arakan State.
Communal violence, mostly affecting the stateless Rohingya community, took place across Arakan State in 2012 and 2013, displacing up to 140,000 people, the vast majority of whom were Muslim. Buddhist and Muslim communities remain segregated across most parts of the state, with restrictions placed on displaced Muslims’ movements and access to public services.
Kofi Annan, born on the Gold Coast (now Ghana) in western Africa, had a career as a UN staffer before serving as secretary-general between 1997 and 2006. In 2007 he founded the Kofi Annan Foundation, which works on governance and human rights issues globally.
Mr. Annan has served as a peace envoy in various countries, including in Syria in 2012, and was appointed as chair of The Elders group of global statesmen in 2013.
A Memorandum of Understanding is to be signed between Burma’s State Counselor’s Office and the Kofi Annan Foundation, the Wednesday announcement said.
News of the commission’s formation, minus Mr. Annan’s participation, was delivered during meetings in the Arakan State capital of Sittwe on Aug. 15, conducted separately with Buddhist Arakanese and Muslim Rohingya community leaders by the Central Committee for Peace and Development in Arakan State—a body chaired by Daw Aung San Suu Kyi.
The new commission will include three members from the international community, including Mr. Annan, and six from Burma—two Buddhist Arakanese members, two Muslim members and two government representatives. Both the Buddhist Arakanese and the Muslim members are from Rangoon, and the Muslim members are not themselves linked to Arakan State.
The Buddhist Arakanese members are U Win Mra, chairperson of Burma’s National Human Rights Commission, and Daw Saw Khin Tint, chairperson of the Arakan Literature and Cultural Association and vice-chairperson of the Arakan Women’s Association.
The Muslim members are Al Haj U Aye Lwin, founder of interfaith group Religions for Peace, and U Khin Maung Lay, a member of the National Human Rights Commission.
The members purportedly representing the Burmese government come from government-affiliated organizations: Dr. Thar Hla Shwe, president of Burma’s Red Cross Society, and Dr. Mya Thida, President of the Obstetrical and Gynecological Society of Burma.
Besides Mr. Annan, the international members are Ghassan Salamé, a Lebanese academic and advisor to Mr. Annan as secretary general from 2003–2006, and Laetitia van den Assum, a career Dutch diplomat and advisor to UNAIDS from 2005-2006.
“We’ll work as a channel, conveying the voices of the affected communities on the ground. Without their involvement, we can’t work,” Muslim commission-member U Aye Lwin told The Irrawaddy.
“Our commission won’t conceal the truth,” he said.
He believed that Mr. Annan’s support would be constructive, due to his extensive experience in international affairs—including working as a conflict mediator—and his high global esteem.
After conducting consultations and assessing the situation in terms of the basic rights and security of the people of Arakan State, and local humanitarian and development needs, the commission will provide recommendations—including on conflict prevention and reconciliation—to the state counselor and release a report within 12 months of its establishment.
Tha Pwint, a retired Arakanese lawyer from Sittwe, said he was concerned that the government may not follow up on the recommendations of the report, since they would not be obliged to act, citing precedent in reports delivered to the previous government.
“However, since Kofi Annan will chair this commission, I think its recommendations will prompt a bigger reaction from the international community,” he said.
Yet, he expressed concerns about placing the resolution of Arakan State’s problems into “international hands.” He believed that “the international members [of the committee] could not know much about our internal affairs; it wouldn’t do good for them to take one side.”
Myanmar and Arakan people and the government need to be very careful on this matter that the resolutions of the Arakan State’s problems should and could not be placed into the international hands alone since they could and would not understand the complicated internal affairs of the Arakan State and Myanmar country. These so called international members are also not or never interested in the National Security of Myanmar country or the welfare of the Buddhist Arakan and Myanmar people as well as the Myanmar country.
Myanmar government and the people have to be very firm with their stance on this issue. The future of the national security and national identity of the country are at stake and at risks if you make a mistake by allowing all these foreigners to come and make their own one sided decisions on this problems.
Myanmar is not US or Europe, countries with liberal policies which are fines with them in the past. However,as a result,look at what is sadly happening in Europe now.
Myanmar is and ever will be a conservative buddhist country if not ,the Theravada Buddhism will eventually disappear from the country. No differences with these OIC countries, all conservative islamic states, none of them are liberal countries like the west. The solutions also need not only UN but the major involvement of Bangladash country.
The former government of Myanmar did not have any idea how to tackle this very complicated problem between Kala and the Yakhines. Daw Suu may not step into the snare of military’s evil hidden agenda. So, bringing dignitaries from UN to unplug this sensitive issue is very wise idea from Daw Suu.
The problems with UN is that it has lost its credibility, integrity and respects, no longer an impartial organization anymore and is the well known recipient of the handouts and fundings or donations from some of these so called OIC countries whose hidden agenda is global islamizstion.
These UN and foriegners from US and Europe,they absolutely don’t care about the interests and security of the state of Myanmar country as a whole as well as the interests of the local ,original ethnic Arakanese Buddhists living there there and the security of the state of Arakan. Why should they ?
Myanmar country needs to be aware of this and not to make any mistakes in finding the quick solutions of this problems. Keep in mind that we don’t want our Arakan State in Myanmar to wind up like another Bosnia Country in the Eastern Europe in the near future. For Myanmar country and the people ,nothing is more important than the Security of the State or the National Security of the Country at this time with these current quagmire there !
The Arakan issue is a political, religious and ethnical quagmire from which nobody can come out again clean-handed. It seems that he’s being unfairly used by some powerful cliques for their political gains. And I wonder if Mr. Annan himself is fully aware of the great danger that this mission could bring to his reputation.
Thank you Tabinshwehti. It is totally agreed. It is very risky and is very much concerned when this issue is allowed to be handled by those foreigners who do not know our history and always hear one side of the story.
Burma is a Buddhist country. Likewise , some countries clamined themselves and are ruled by their own way. If they are allowed to rule by their own way ,why Burma is not allowed and why inetrnational bodies are interested by hearing the one side of the story.
It is surprising to let international bodies to be involved. It can feel the consequences of the meeting outcome.
These are result of mismanagment of rulers of Burma before and after independence. It never happened when Arakan country was ruled by Arakanese kings.
The name of the game is to be honest and human. If one approach the issue from the point of “all men are equal”, with liberal and democratic principles as a guideline, there could be acceptable solutions.
Or else we will be bogged down in racial discrimination and hatred from which we won’t find a way out, as is now the situation.
Hopefully Mr Anan will be able to instill some logical thinking and sequence to come out of the labyrinths and come to the rescue.
The Rakhine Buddhist ultra-nationalist party-ANP-has already come out against the Annan Commission before it even convenes, because they know beforehand that the findings will show the inconvenient truth, that the Rohingya’s have been living in the land continuously for more than 500 years and the recommendations made by the Commission will not be to their liking. Like ultra-nationalist everywhere in the world, the only solution they see is the forced expulsion and eviction of the Muslim community.
The only solution to this intractable problem is to partition the land between the Rakhine Muslims and the Buddhist with the United Nations observers guaranteeing peace and security. For this to materialize, the Annan Report has to be submitted to the UNSC and has to be adopted as the blueprint.
During the time of Rakhine Kingdoms there were no problems between Rakahine Mughs ( Arakanese Buddhists ) and Muslims of Arakan starting from Vissali period to Arakanese Kings eras. This is a very important point to consider when you ( Mr. Kofi Annan ) handle Arakan issues.
After Bodawpahayar invaded Arakan many Buddhists run away to East Bangal ( Now is Bangladesh ), and those Buddhists are now staying at Cox Bazzar and Rangamatii area of Bangladesh and their descendants, for in stance Veterinary Dr Aye Maung who is now President of Arakan National Party ( ANP ) came and settled in Arakan from Bangladesh and also other Rakhine Mughs ( Arakanese Buddhist ) came and settled in Arakan at the time of Anti Fascist Peoples Freedom League ( AFPFL ) party splited into two factions. One faction was leadedd by U Nu, the first Prime Minister of Burma ( Myanmar ) and second faction was leaded by U Ba Swe and U Kyaw Nyein. Therefore Ne Win who was Commander in Chief of the Burma Army got the chance to over throw elected government of U Nu and took state power on 2nd March, 1962. During Ne Win era starting from 1967-1978 there were many kinds of politcal games played over Burma especially in Arakan.
Dragon Operation was fully designed by Ne Win in collaboration with Rakhine Buddhist leader U Hla Tun Pyu ( a leader of Ra Ta Nya = Rakhine National Unity Party ) and driven out over 300,000 Muslims from Arakan to Bangladesh. Bangladesh President Zia Ul Rahman took the issue to United Nations ( UN ) and the isuue was settled by UN and New Win government so under the name of Hinthar Operation dictator Ne Win has to accept those Muslims over 300,000 run away from Arakan to Bangladesh under UN supervision. Those who run away came and settled in Arakan under UN security have Myanmar citizenship rights to settle in Myanmar. But Ne Win and his collaborator U Hla Tun Pyu designed another Master Plan to rid of whole Muslims of Burma ( Myanmar ) especially as first stage from Arakan under pilot project with a controvercial law under the name of 1982 Citizanship Law which is totally against the democratic norms and international standard. This law is aim to eliminate citizenship rights of whole Muslims’ population of the country, especially to driven out Muslims from the soil of Arakan as first stage. But during Ne Win’s era Dr. Maung Maung did not accept 1982 Citizenp Law, so Ne Win cannot implement this law. After Ne Win when Military Inteligent ( MIS ) chief Gneeral Khin Nyunt came and rise to power within the SLORC ruling period , 1982 law was slowly implementing in Arakan and many ristriction such as movement, education, marired, medical care and daily lively hood of Muslims in Arakan were restricted by authorities from various levels in Arakan. Some time even killings and rapes are commiteed by securities forces.
When Thein Sein came into power Arakan National Development Party ( ANDP now change name as Arakan National Party =ANP ) in collaboration with powerful group inside and out side the
government circle designed again how to driven out Muslims from whole Arakan areas. So under the political conspiracy, one rape case of Buddhist girl was designed by RNDP party’s members with the consent of their higher party authority. On 3rd June, 2012 a small group of Rakhine Buddhists from Taung-gup township killed 10 Muslims those are a religious mission to Arakan on way back of their journey to Mainland Burma ( Myanmar ) where their respective family houses situated. The extremist Buddhists from Rahine peoples said that the killing was due to the above stated rape case at Kyauknimaw village and distributed many leaf lets in the Taung-gup township area and also other parts of Burma ( Myanmar ) against Muslims instigation. This 10 religious peoples killing case had not been considered as seriously under the law.
No doubt Arakan violence issue is complex and delicate but NLD government has to solve this problem under the rule of law along with UN.