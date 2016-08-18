Discussion Stalled on Amendments to Overnight Guest Registration Law

- News
RANGOON — A bill to amend and repeal provisions of Burma’s colonial-era Ward or Village Tract Administration Law requiring citizens to report overnight guests continues to face hurdles in the Lower House of Parliament.
Three weeks ago, the Lower House Bill Committee recommended in its review report on the bill that all provisions regarding overnight guest registration from the original law should be reinserted with modifications. A parliamentary agenda featuring discussion on the bill has yet to be seen.
The bill committee told The Irrawaddy on Thursday that over 30 lawmakers had registered to table the bill in the Parliament. Concerned about limited availability of discussion time on the floor, the committee had to hold meetings with the registered lawmakers outside of the legislative session in order to first consolidate ideas.
“Similar ideas and recommendations should be combined so that the process in the parliament can be effective and [clearly] articulated,” said Tun Tun Hein, chair of the committee.
Originating in 1907, modified by the military-controlled Ministry of Home Affairs in 2012 and most recently updated in January 2016, the law requires citizens to inform local government officials when guests spend the night in their homes, regardless of how long the stay is.
International human rights watchdogs have criticized the law saying that it gives authorities the right to carry out warrantless household inspections and breach privacy; it was used, they say, to hunt down political activists under the military regime and the quasi-civilian government.
The new bill was passed by the Upper House in June removing articles 13(g) and 17 from the original law, which demand that citizens report overnight guests to ward and village tract administrators or get penalized for disobeying.
However, the bill still needs to gain approval of the Lower House and was submitted to the chamber by its bill committee after they had reviewed it. At this point, it was recommended that the removed provisions be reinstated, with the suggestion that penalties should only be imposed on violators who disobey the regulation “intentionally.”
Despite both houses being dominated by National League for Democracy (NLD) lawmakers, the two parliamentary bill committees have voiced differing narratives on the law.
During a parliamentary discussion in the Upper House in May, elected NLD lawmakers and military-appointed representatives had already met with divided opinions. Upper House military lawmakers stated that national security would be in jeopardy if the provisions of overnight guest registration were revoked, while NLD lawmakers argued that the new bill aligned with democratic norms and preserved freedom of movement for citizens.
Chair of the Lower House Bill Committee Tun Tun Hein told The Irrawaddy that a law should be enacted considering all regions in the country rather than a specific place, citing unstable security in some remote areas.
“Myanmar doesn’t consist of only one city,” he said. “There are border towns and rural places where such a law should still exist.”
He added that the committee would consider balancing national security and human rights standards.
Zaw Win, a member of the bill committee, told The Irrawaddy that the committee is trying to take into account all recommendations from lawmakers across the country.
“In some insurgent regions, such a law is necessary,” he said. “In the meantime, we have also heard some logistical examples of how the guest-reporting requirement was beneficiary to residents.”
However, he explained that the mandatory practice would be less pragmatic in some cities where there are large populations of migrant workers and university students.
Bill committee members were not able to say when discussions would be tabled in the Parliament. If the two chambers of the Parliament have different results regarding the bill, a final decision will be conceded by the Union Parliament.
These laws either did not exist during the colonial era or they were never ever put into effect during the colonial era. I lived in Burma during the latter part of the colonial era. (born 1942)
The N.R.C. and DaGaung Sayin was introduced during U Nu’s AFPFL Government. Prior to U Nu’s administration, no N.R.C’s or Household Lists ever existed.
What will happen if Daw Suu’s idea of federalism materialises? It will be a legislative nightmare. She is trying to glorify herself with Bogyoke Aung San’s legacy. PANGLONG WAS SIGNED IN HOOD FAITH BY BOGYOKE WHO BELIEVED THAT OUR ETHNIC BRETHREN WOULD NEVER TEAR APART. THEY WOULD NOT IF HE LIVED. SO ENGLISH COLONISTS ASSASSINATRD HIM. Such simple logic. Our prople cpuld not think critically. Not their fault. They never know history, New World and English colonialism. We must change that. Unless our people are politically educated we will never progress.
The country will be insurgent-free once the peace process presently under way is successfully completed. So enactment of this law should have its aim for the rights and freedom of people’s movement in peaceful times. Under any martial law such as may be applicable in lawless areas, this should be the inherent part of the martial law, but not, never, in civilian homes in times of peace. Any suspected home, with reasonable circumstantial evidence, can be searched with a justice’s warrant by police, not by the military intelligence. No registration of overnight stay is necessary , nor desirable. We have known around 1990s in Mohnyin shooting, bayoneting and killing of infants, women and old people in bed under such “lawless” law. The bullies and the victims were all afraid under tense circumstances.
Gust registration makes the hotel and motel owners to be richer and richer.
When I was visit to my sister at Yangon in Jan,2016, My sister had paid some money to local authority ( two drunk man in wooden dwelling). They do not even ask where I come from, they just want my name and money .It that call security? Government is responsible for the security for all citizen . All citizen do not have to sacrifice their human right and freedom for sham security. The real question is people had have enought suffering in past, how much more do they have to take in future ??? We voted NLD to fight and repeal the oppressed law , OK , if you guy (Mp) can not do that , please, RESING!
Before I vote NLD, I should look at incompetence and opportunistic people who hiding behind Daw Su. That is our big mistake but no more mistakes in coming election.See you my friends ( paper tiger from rubber stamp parliament).
Hi , Irrawaddy, if you do not like my comment, Ok. Freedom of speech may include my comment. Some time I am confuse From propaganda instead of media.
To care the safety fast.The law is very important for the securities of our country, a developing country.I don’t wish our people killed by suicide bombs, knife attack , cars and gun fire. Human right group cannot protect us.
Middle of night, some one intrude your home and open every room to looking for unregister visitor than you have to tell me you like so much security. If you care about security for your little pathetic life, you should go live in maximum security prison . Prision may not have human rights but the most secure place on earth. How is that’s?