Inflation Reaches 12 Percent, Alarming Business Leaders

RANGOON — Burma’s Central Bank has publicized an inflation rate of 12.14 percent, surpassing the predictions of the World Bank and worrying business leaders that inflation in the country could be on an upward spiral, dampening local demand for goods.
A World Bank report last year put inflation at 10 percent for the 2015-16 fiscal year, ending in March, and forecast a rise to 11.3 percent in the 2016-17 fiscal year, “due to a combination of supply pressures caused by the floods and currency depreciation.”
Burma’s total trade volume dipped in the first quarter of this fiscal year, compared to the same period last year, along with the size of the trade deficit—although the years since the launch of reforms in 2011 have seen a dramatic rise in the trade deficit, which could still widen as larger amounts of foreign investment drive demand for foreign materials.
“If government can’t set better trade and economic policies, the [inflation] rate could reach higher levels,” U Thein Tun, chairman of the Myanmar Bankers Association and founder of the Tun Foundation Bank, told The Irrawaddy.
The 12 percent inflation rate exceeds bank interest rates of 8 percent, leading to fears of instability in Burma’s nascent financial sector.
U Thein Tun pointed to an “unstable [US] dollar exchange rate” as a contributing factor to inflation, and said the government should provide a “solution.”
The Oxford Business Group said late last year that the victory of Daw Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy in the November general election would “bring renewed investor confidence”; runaway inflation could chip away at this confidence and erode potential gains.
Economist U Aung Ko Ko pointed to the adverse impact of double digit inflation on working class people in Burma, due to rise in the price of basic commodities. The official minimum wage remains 3,600 kyats per day (US$3), among the world’s lowest.
“I’ve repeatedly said, from the time of the last government, that the inflation rate should be kept within single digits,” U Aung Ko Ko said, stating something below bank interest rates of 8 percent as an ideal.
He also cited a likely fall in production, with higher prices killing local demand for goods and services, as a side effect of persistently high inflation. He also suggested that banks might find it difficult to “survive” with the current interest rates they are able to offer.
U Zaw Lin Htut, chief executive officer of the Myanmar Payment Union, echoed Aung Ko Ko in saying that, if inflation remains higher than bank interest rates, people will commit savings to the black market, which is “very risky.”
He also said that a rise in the cost of living would cause savings deposits in banks to drop. The government needs to find a solution promptly, before it “gets any worse,” he said.
That mean NLD Govt is doing the very good job. Congratulations NLD, way to go.
OK OK OK Don’t worry. It is all about Anargutt she promised during the election campaign.
Hi ! NLD, most people voted NLD because they do not like military dominated politic. NLD promised to repeal or amend all oppressive law . Even a small task such as overnight guest registering law, they can not push to pass the bill. You guy are drowning in your own big mouth. NLD is floundering , mean time people are suffering.
Maybe transitional period again as it has been heard before?
Very very sad for our people. Someone I cannot mention had predicted this. NLD has no direction. Will they accept help?
I wonder. It looks like there is no one or country to help. It is so hard to see our people cannot be free even to stay with friends and relatives. Unbelievable.
Burma currency value has to control by backing Gold Bullion in World Bank. Logo of the currencies have to change from animal to some acceptable pictures. We need monetary experts from abroad, local existing expert has no international experiences. Without gold backing international communities will never and ever keep value of Burmese Money which is circulating to-day in the market. Another option is that Burma ( Myanmar ) must have Hard Currencies Reserve or find ways and means to have Gold Bullion.
Maung Gyi, There is no backing from outside as long as the real money making is in the Mafia style hands as before. The past Government tried to have all kind of money as $ US accepted and that up to 10.000 $ US banks must change. This Government did the same — result the same Banks and the the people behind the money changer do what they want to do , there is the permanent 2nd economy in Myanmar which dictates and disturbs the usual and international dealing with and of money in Myanmar. Governments before and now seems to be powerless or scared to enforce the many laws & orders every day broken by Banks and Money Changer. In a way the way of Myanmar past Economy.
Moe — you seemed to have missed a lot the past month s – surprised that you can talk so much wrong on the law change issues a lot is done and a lot on the way over 141 laws are to be changed or taken off since May. Do not forget it is not a Government which as it is , it is its people and here Ma Moe we have 99,9 % Government staff under a Superman called Secretary in the admin and from there down it really looks not good the past month s — ironically non of these people were elected but put there by the past Government and controlled by the Home Minister – Army Civil Service Board.
Here is where one should quickly start a lot of cleaning …. I am surprised that had not happened jet or media calling for it.