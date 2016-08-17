Seven Charged With Illegal Assembly After US Embassy Protest

- News
RANGOON— The Kamayut Township police have brought charges against seven Burmese nationalists on Tuesday who, in April, protested outside the US Embassy in Rangoon against the American mission’s use of the word “Rohingya.” A trial is scheduled for August 30.
Hundreds of protesters, including Buddhist monks, held a demonstration outside the US embassy on April 28 in Rangoon. They condemned the embassy for using the term “Rohingya” in a statement issued on April 20 after more than 18 people belonging to the Rohingya minority were killed when their boat sank off the coast of Sittwe, Arakan State.
A police officer from the Kamayut police station told The Irrawaddy that they opened the case against the seven protesters under Article 19 of the Peaceful Assembly Law, accusing those involved of “illegal assembly.” Among the charged are three monks, including Ashin Parmoukkha, formerly a prominent member of the ultranationalist organization best known by its Burmese acronym—Ma Ba Tha. Win Ko Ko Latt of the Myanmar Nationalist Network also faces charges.
Ashin Parmoukkha said that Win Ko Ko Latt originally sought permission to protest in front of the US Embassy, but the police put forward the Bo Sein Hman grounds in Rangoon’s Bahan Township as an alternative protest site. The group instead gathered first in front of Rangoon University, before marching to the nearby US Embassy.
“We are not guilty,” the monk said. “We just protested since the US ambassador used the term ‘Rohingya.’ The ones who use that term are cunning. And I didn’t participate in the march. I just gave a speech there.”
The protesters reject the term Rohingya—with which the Muslim minority self-identifies—and instead refer to the group as “Bengali,” implying that they are migrants from neighboring Bangladesh. Burma’s 1982 Citizenship Law does not recognize the Rohingya among the country’s 135 official ethnic groups, contributing to widespread statelessness for the community.
In Arakan has two region. ( 1 ) Northern Arakan ( 2 ) Southern Arakan. Northern Arakan include 17 township now last government formed Three district within northern Arakan. Akyab ( Sittwe ) district, Mro Haong district and Maung Daw district. In southern Arakan Kyaukpyu district and Thandwe district. Especially in Kyaukpyu district Muslims are not from India including present Bangladesh. The most of the residents in Ramree Island belongs from Arabian Penninsular and todays Myanmar government recognized one ethnic group by the name of Kaman are from India ( at the time of Mugol Empire ) came and settled in Arakan at the time of Arakanese kings. As far as Arakan History is concerned, majority Muslims in northern Arakan also settled at the time of Arakanese kings. When Arakan was ruled by British in the year 1824 some migrant brought from Chittagon area to Arakan as working force in agriculture. It was not much population according to British gazetteer. Now the issue in Arakan is pure Arakanese Buddhists and Muslims of Arakan do not have any problems, having problems is that due to Rakhine Mughs brought from Cittagong area ( Bangladesh ) and made them settlement in various parts of Arakan. Muslims of Arakan never themself claim as Rohingya. The word Rohingya was given by elected Prime Minister U Nu and former Vice Chief of Staff Brig. General Aung Gyi the then Second in Command in Burma Army. The ethnicity problem today having in Arakan is just political creation by Bama ethnic, not from Muslims of Arakan. I have undeniable facts and figures. All those Muslims staying in Arakan at present and past majority are native Muslims not foreigners like Rakhine Mughs.
Dear Mr. Irrawaddy,
Are you going to insert my critics?
IRRAWADDY’s MODERATERS
IS / ARE IGNORING
MUSLIM
COMMENTS…………
2nd Rangoon, the Irrawaddy has a policy of not approving comments that are all, or mostly, in caps. If you want your comments to be published, please write them with the caps key turned off. Thank you.