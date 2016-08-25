ANP Demands Cancellation of Kofi Annan-Led Arakan State Commission

- News
RANGOON — The Arakan National Party (ANP) has demanded that the government cancel the new Arakan State Advisory Commission formed on Wednesday, of which former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan will serve as the chairman.
The nine-member team includes three international representatives, including Kofi Annan, and six from Burma—including two Buddhist Arakanese members, two Rangoon-based Muslim members and two government representatives.
In a letter to the government, the ANP expressed objection to the three non-Burmese members selected to serve on the commission, stating that they would not be able to understand the background of and the current situation on the ground in Arakan State.
The region saw significant violence in 2012 and 2013, largely affecting the stateless Muslim Rohingya community and displacing 140,000 civilians. The ANP does not recognize the self-identifying Rohingya minority as belonging to Arakan State, instead describing them as “Bengali” migrants from neighboring Bangladesh.
The ANP announcement stated that the formation of the new commission would likely harm the rights of indigenous people—a reference to the Buddhist Arakanese—and national sovereignty. The problems of the state, said the ANP, is a matter of “internal affairs” which previous governments have failed to resolve in line with current laws.
Muslim commission member Al Haj U Aye Lwin, founder of the interfaith group Religions for Peace, told The Irrawaddy that he finds the involvement of international committee members acceptable and does not believe that the new commission will interfere with Burma’s sovereignty, as the ANP alleged. The work of the committee, he explained, is to make recommendations to the government based on their findings, rather than to take action themselves.
The Burmese government, U Aye Lwin said, needs to take into account the international community’s perspective, because the challenges facing Arakan State have grown beyond those of a domestic issue and have become the focus of global concern.
“So many government experts have tried several times to explain to the international community what is happening. However, they haven’t solved the problem yet. That’s why the government seeks a third party’s perspective,” he said. “We will explain [this situation] to the rest of the world.”
Some members of Burma’s Muslim community also reportedly expressed concern over rumors that the advisory commission had not two, but three Arakanese Buddhist representatives, but U Aye Lwin said that this did not come as a surprise.
“We expected this kind of complaint before the formation,” he said, referring to worries from both Buddhist and Muslim communities regarding the make-up of the commission. “Everybody can share their own opinion in a democratic society. They have the right to criticize. It doesn’t matter.”
The Buddhist Arakanese members of the commission include U Win Mra, who chairs Burma’s National Human Rights Commission, and Daw Saw Khin Tint, who chairs the Arakan Literature and Cultural Association and is the vice-chair of the Arakan Women’s Association.
In addition to Al Haj U Aye Lwin, U Khin Maung Lay, a member of the National Human Rights Commission, will be serving on the commission as a Muslim representative.
The Burmese government’s delegation includes two doctors: Thar Hla Shwe, president of Burma’s Red Cross Society, and Mya Thida, President of the Obstetrical and Gynecological Society of Burma.
There are no Rohingya members on the commission.
U Aye Lwin added that the three international members come from high profile backgrounds, and are believed to be Christian—rather than Buddhist or Muslim. In addition to Kofi Annan, the non-Burmese members are Ghassan Salamé, a scholar from Lebanon and once-advisor to Mr. Annan, and Laetitia van den Assum, a diplomat from the Netherlands and a UN advisor.
The Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) also released a statement of its own about the advisory commission on Thursday, pointing out that the committee’s “endeavors” were “humanitarian” and “ignore the state security issue” in the region.
According to a government announcement, within the next month there will be a signing ceremony between the Kofi Annan Foundation and the Burmese government, initiating the commission’s work.
This is the good news for Burma and its people. Mr. Kofi Annan is ex-UN chief and prominent member of Elders Group. It is well balanced team to look into plight of people in the inter-racial frightening fights in Burma. The new government of Burma led by Daw Aung San Suu Kyi is showing the world that fair play is the theme of the administration.
ANP’s position is perfectly logical. We must settle our own affairs amongst ourselves. We don’t need aliens.
We want to know why equal numbers of Buddhist and Muslim should be in the commssion when Brma is a Buddhist country and the land is owned by Arakanese?
ANP has many valid points in expressing their concerns regarding this soon to be formed so called commision to discuss about the so called rohingya, bengali illegal migrants issues in the region
A correction is needed in the article stating that the ANP does not recognize the self identifying Rohingya minority belonging to Arakan State,instead describing them as ” Bengali ilegal migrants from neighbouring Bangladash ” or from Chittagong, East India before.The Irrawady disingenuously omitted in the artical is the fact that not only the ANP but the people and the history of Myanmar as well as the people and history of the Arakan State in Myanmar never ever recognise these so called Rohingya Bengali as belonging to the ethnic of Myanmar but instead as the illegal migrants from the neighbouring Bangladash or Chittagong ,formely East Bangal or the East India befor
Among many important factors in this issue,two very important factors to be considered by the Myanmar Government and the soon to be formed Commision are the rights of indigenous,local, ethnic people living there, the Arakanese Buddhists and the national sovereignty of Myanmar. Utmost important is that not to ignore the State Security Issue of the Region by the Myanmar Government since the international members of the commission will be more interested in focussing on the humanitarian issues there as usual for their own political gains or reputations at the expense of the security of Myanmar Soverignty.
You claim the Rohingya are “stateless”. They were born in Myanmar, so they’re citizens of Myanmar by right of birth. The Irrawaddy News should be ashamed, so much for impartial reporting. Sounds like you’ve joined the racists who stripped the Rohingya of their nationality.
Let the ANP find its own experts who can solve this issue. it will take a hundred years and all Yakhine State will be part of Bangladesh that time.
Arakan issue is not and ordinary iussue. It was based on religion and communal. A group of peoples in Arakan came from Bangladesh creating all kind of problem on Muslims of Arakan from the time of General Ne Win is a known fact. Some of conspirators are Rakhine Buddhists of Bangladesh origin and Bangloadesh birth. Now The Rakhine issue becomes international issue and so many countries is liable to burdening Mulsims of Arakan. Many of ASEAN countries have to bear and allow to stay Muslims of Arakan in their home land. Arakan issue was created issue by General Ne Win and Rakhine leader U Hla Tun Pyu and now some of present leaders of ANP party. So t is justify that international community shall have to involve. Arakan is the land of Muslims who can deny. Arakanese peoples are decendants of Indo-Ariyan. Now the present Arakanese are Tibeto Burman.
Almost one million immigrants/settlers are also human who lived in Arakan for generations and have the right to live with dignity. We have to integrate them.
On the other hand, we can’t solve this issue from “Humanitarian” point of view only. We have to look 100 years ahead. There is culture, religion issue. These settlers can easily over take the population of local Arakanese people. Then what happen in democratic society where decision will be in the hand of majority.
So we have to look from all point of view, a hundred years ahead.
BTW, our country is call Myanmar (please talk with people living there) and not Burma as British call us.