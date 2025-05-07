A Myanmar military delegation led by Major General Myo Sat Aung took part in a parade-ground drill for the May 9 Victory Day parade in Moscow’s Red Square. Russian President Putin also invited junta boss Min Aung Hlaing to the annual event marking the end of World War II.
Exodus: Tens of Thousands Flee as Myanmar Junta Troops Face Last Stand in Kokang
Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army troops are opening roads and pathways through forests for people to flee Kokang’s capital as...Read moreDetails