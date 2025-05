Ethnic armed grouping says it will continue Operation 1027 offensive until goal of ousting the junta is achieved.

The junta’s No. 2 has not been seen in public since April 3, sparking rumors that he was either gravely...

The junta said deserters would not be punished for minor crimes, highlighting the military’s shortage of troops as resistance offensives...

Brotherhood Alliance member says it now has complete control of Kokang’s northernmost section after the junta’s Light Infantry Battalion 125...

People’s Defense Force says junta troops told every household in the village to send one member to witness the double...

Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army troops are opening roads and pathways through forests for people to flee Kokang’s capital as...

A Myanmar military delegation led by Major General Myo Sat Aung took part in a parade-ground drill for the May 9 Victory Day parade in Moscow’s Red Square. Russian President Putin also invited junta boss Min Aung Hlaing to the annual event marking the end of World War II.

