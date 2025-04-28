Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city, bore the heaviest toll of death and destruction when the 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar on March 28. The regime has not updated casualty figures for the city since April 4, when 2,122 deaths were recorded. That number has likely risen significantly in the past few weeks.

One month on, today the city is a world away from returning to normal. Most displaced residents are still living in tents, while workers and heavy machinery grapple with mountains of debris. Water sources are contaminated, and shared temporary toilets are overwhelmed. Dysentery is reported in several areas, with the risk of infectious disease outbreaks rising sharply, according to the WHO. Watch post-quake scenes from Mandalay on Monday to see how the city is still reeling from the disaster.