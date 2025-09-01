For more than 35 years, Myanmar’s generals have been locked in a diplomatic battle with the international community. How many envoys have been appointed by the UN, ASEAN, the United States, and European countries to address the crisis? Why have these missions consistently failed? In this week Opinion Talk, The Irrawaddy Editor Kyaw Zwa Moe examines how the generals stalled for time and manipulated the envoys to their advantage.

Your Thoughts …





