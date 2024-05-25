Glaring power failure

When deputy junta chief Soe Win addressed a meeting of the Central Committee on Myanmar Special Economic Zones (SEZ) on Thursday, he hailed the Japan-backed Thilawa SEZ as a success among the three SEZs – Thilawa on the outskirts of Yangon, Kyaukphyu in Rakhine State and Dawei in Tanintharyi Region.

However, beneath the sugar coating lay a bitter pill for industrialists in Thilawa SEZ, as he urged them to set up their own solar electric systems to keep their businesses running.

Once that was achieved, Soe Win continued, the regime could supply more electricity to other regions and states in need – a remark that shamelessly denied the junta’s responsibility for ongoing power cuts.

The power sector has been spiraling downward since the 2021 coup, with the duration of frequent blackouts lasting longer than scheduled. Despite its plan to generate electricity with nuclear know-how from its major arms supplier, Russia, and resume the China-backed Myitsone Dam hydropower project, the regime recently announced it would only supply two hours of electricity daily to industrial zones across Myanmar.

Investment opportunity in SEZ warzone

At the same meeting, Soe Win urged the Dawei SEZ management committee and local authorities to solicit constructors for the deep seaport and economic zone project in Tanintharyi Region. The regime and its major arms supplier Russia have been discussing cooperation in Dawei SEZ-port.

On March 18, junta boss Min Aung Hlaing told Russia’s ITAR-TASS news agency that his regime was seeking Moscow’s help to kickstart the stalled project, which is a joint venture between Myanmar, Thailand and Japan. He boasted Dawei’s seaport would handle ships exceeding 200,000 tons.

Earlier this month, a Russian business delegation also visited Thilawa SEZ in Yangon.

Dawei SEZ is located north of Dawei town in southern Myanmar, on the Andaman coast across the isthmus from the Gulf of Thailand.

However, observers doubt the regime will be able to resurrect the project amid fierce fighting as resistance forces gain ground in Dawei Township.

