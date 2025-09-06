GPS-Driven Atrocities

Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar’s coup-maker and self-styled acting president, has apparently decided that running a war-torn country isn’t enough of a challenge. So he’s aiming higher—outer space. During his recent China tour, the general requested satellite technology from Wuhan University and cozied up to the Harbin Institute of Technology, hoping to acquire notes on space tech.

The trip marked another step toward his space mission dream. Back in March, he signed a “peaceful space cooperation” agreement in Russia, a country whose definition of “peaceful” includes annexing territory and bombing civilians in Ukraine. Three months later, the junta boss launched the Myanmar Space Agency (MSA), presumably to ensure that future airstrikes on his own civilian population come with GPS precision.

Visiting China at the invitation of President Xi Jinping this week, Min Aung Hlaing celebrated Beijing’s backing of the junta’s December-January elections with a space-tech shopping spree.

At the Harbin Institute of Technology, he marveled at missiles, rockets, satellites, and prototype nuclear weapons. As one of China’s elite space universities, the institute has contributed to the Shenzhou and Kuaizhou spacecraft programs—and even has a minor planet named after it.

Despite Min Aung Hlaing’s claims that his space ambitions are “peaceful,” analysts aren’t buying it. With vast areas of the country under resistance control, satellite surveillance could help the junta pinpoint rebel hideouts and launch precision airstrikes.

Indeed, recent junta bombing campaigns in resistance-held areas have demonstrated unnerving accuracy—suggesting that its newfound love for space tech isn’t about stargazing, but target locking.

Boasting Abroad, Brutality at Home

Four and a half years after grabbing power, Min Aung Hlaing finally received a long-awaited invitation to Beijing—his first since the coup. At an event in Harbin on Wednesday, he met Myanmar students and proudly declared that Myanmar-China relations are now at their “best.”

The junta boss also praised China for its generous support, including military hardware, surveillance tech, financial lifelines, support on the international stage, and applying pressure on ethnic armed groups challenging his rule. Beijing has also thrown its weight behind the junta’s upcoming “election”—a bogus process aimed at projecting legitimacy for military rule.

However, China apparently thinks its embattled and isolated friend needs even more help, so Xi invited Min Aung Hlaing to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit and the WWII Victory Parade—which showcased nuclear and other weapons before an audience of 20 world leaders. Min Aung Hlaing found comfort in the company of autocrats like Putin and Kim Jong Un, while holding talks with regional leaders.

The junta now claims it has “political legitimacy” and “international recognition”—at least from regimes whose foreign policy is led by the gun. China vowed to help with Myanmar’s “peace and development”—code for “we’ll keep funding your crackdown as long as our investments stay safe.” Even before the trip ended, Min Aung Hlaing’s team hailed it as a roaring success, brimming with “benefits.”

Meanwhile, back in Myanmar, the public still faces arbitrary arrests, torture, economic collapse, and ongoing war atrocities. Elected leaders—including President U Win Myint and State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi—remain imprisoned. And on the very day Min Aung Hlaing was boasting of progress abroad, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi’s son revealed her heart condition is worsening in detention.

‘Fruitful’ wooing of autocrats

As junta boss Min Aung Hlaing hobnobbed with world leaders and fellow dictators attending a diplomatic spectacle hosted by Beijing, the regime hailed his ongoing visit to China as “successful and fruitful.”

The junta chief attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, where he was photographed alongside leaders from more than 20 countries on Sunday and Monday.

Traveling from Tianjin to Beijing to join Wednesday’s military parade marking the 80th anniversary of China’s WWII victory over Japan, junta spokesman Major-General Zaw Min Tun highlighted Min Aung Hlaing’s meetings with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and India’s Narendra Modi.

Read more

Coup-Maker Complains of ‘Bullying’

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, who is visiting China, on Monday complained of bullying by unspecified “powerful nations”, echoing a complaint from his host, Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Speaking during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in China’s eastern port city Tianjin on Monday, Min Aung Hlaing claimed that some “major countries” are “imposing their will on others” by leveraging the democratic models they advocate while ignoring the “internal situations” of those nations.

The Myanmar junta has been widely sanctioned by Western countries since it grabbed power in a 2021 coup, facing diplomatic downgrades, economic sanctions, and the blocking of key foreign exchange banks.

Read more

…and Thanks Xi for Leaning on EAOs

Myanmar military junta chief Min Aung on Saturday thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for assisting his regime by exerting pressure on anti-regime ethnic armed groups in northern Myanmar.

“I would like to express my gratitude for the peaceful conditions that have emerged due to China’s efforts in exerting pressure on the armed groups in the border regions for the development of northern Myanmar,” Min Aung Hlaing was heard saying in a video.

The junta boss is now on an official visit to China at Xi’s invitation to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit. He made the remarks during a meeting with the Chinese president on Aug. 30 at the Tianjin Guest House in Tianjin City.

Read more