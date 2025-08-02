Dictator’s Playbook

Despite plunging Myanmar into four years of turmoil with his 2021 coup, junta boss Min Aung Hlaing has described the crisis as the “first chapter” of his rule—one he had “endured successfully.”

At a party held in their honor on Wednesday, he thanked members of his outgoing State Administration Council (SAC) for their support as he embarked on the “second chapter” of his rule.

The first chapter delivered nationwide oppression: internet and press freedoms were crushed, inflation soared, basic services like electricity faltered, and jobs dried up. The situation is far worse in conflict zones, where indiscriminate junta bombing and arson attacks on residential areas—including schools, temples and hospitals—have killed thousands of civilians and displaced millions. Democracy activists have been jailed, tortured and killed, while forced conscription and job shortages have fueled a mass exodus of young adults.

A day after his thank-you party, Min Aung Hlaing moved to the next phase of his plan. On Thursday, he dissolved the SAC and formed a new body—the National Security and Peace Commission (NSPC)—as a first step toward his planned election at year-end. Despite the name change, the NSPC is made up almost entirely of former SAC members and still led by Min Aung Hlaing himself.

He also named longtime ally Nyo Saw as Prime Minister, appointed a new cabinet, restructured the election commission and constitutional tribunal, and imposed martial law in over 60 townships where resistance groups are challenging his rule.

The cosmetic regime changes are political theater to pave the way for a stage-managed December election—Min Aung Hlaing’s so-called “second chapter.” If it goes ahead, the coup leader will be able to tighten his grip on power under the guise of a civilian government.

Min Aung Hlaing Moves Step Closer to Presidency

Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing has formed a government and rebranded his regime as he prepares for national polls crucial to his claims of legitimacy and to fulfilling his lifelong dream of becoming the country’s president.

On Thursday, the Myanmar military-dominated National Defense and Security Council (NDSC)—a constitutionally mandated body in Myanmar responsible for overseeing matters of national security and defense, and which holds the authority to declare a state of emergency—rescinded the state of emergency the Myanmar military declared after its 2021 coup and extended several times.

The regime is working to organize a poll in December, and the Constitution requires the regime to return power to the NDSC six months ahead of the planned vote.

Read more

Death Penalty for Poll Disruption

Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing has imposed harsh new punishments for disrupting his planned December election – including the death penalty – as the regime seeks to crush dissent ahead of the vote.

The new electoral law was introduced on Tuesday, five months before the planned poll, amid rising security concerns after a string of high-profile assassinations targeting military supporters and retired officers in junta-controlled areas like Yangon.

Analysts say the law is intended to ease concerns of election staff and political parties registered for the junta’s poll while quashing dissent.

Read more

No Need for Education?

Junta boss Min Aung Hlaing has formed a new interim government, headed by himself, following Thursday’s expiry of the state of emergency. The initial cabinet list, however, conspicuously excluded the Ministry of Education—prompting widespread criticism and a follow-up announcement to fill the gap.

Chaw Chaw Sein, deputy rector of Yangon University of Foreign Languages and director general of the ministry’s Research and Evaluation Department, has been named as Union Minister for Education.

The omission of the education portfolio sparked public criticism, with netizens questioning the sincerity of the junta’s commitment to the country’s education sector. One of the four stated objectives of the junta’s National Defense and Security Council is to promote the national education sector as a top priority. Junta airstrikes targeting schools in resistance-held areas have killed and wounded dozens of children since the coup.

Text Message to the Nation: Surrender!

Myanmar’s junta has sent out mass SMS messages calling on resistance fighters to surrender and join its planned election. Customers of Atom and Ooredoo – two of the country’s largest mobile operators – said they received the text messages on Thursday. They included a link to a Ministry of Information announcement accusing the civilian National Unity Government (NUG) and allied Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH) of inciting armed rebellion. The junta urged People’s Defense Forces and other resistance groups to lay down their arms and enter the legal process.