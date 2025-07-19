Shan’s Sham Poll

The junta began training officials on electronic voting machines in northern Shan State on Thursday, ahead of its planned “national election” in December. Training is being held in the small area of northern Shan still under regime control, after ethnic resistance forces captured most of the state during Operation 1027.

Sixty election staff are currently attending workshops at Tangyan Township General Administration Department, part of the junta’s effort to lend a semblance of legitimacy to a vote planned amid ongoing civil war.

Seventy junta election officials from northern Shan had previously joined similar training sessions in eastern and southern Shan State.

Operation 1027, launched in late 2023, saw the regime lose control of more than a dozen towns in northern Shan State, including the capital Lashio, Nawnghkio, Kyaukme, Hsipaw, Hseni, Kutkai, Kunlong and Laukkai.

However, April’s recapture of Lashio, aided by Chinese pressure, followed by Tuesday’s seizure of Nawnghkio from the Ta’ang National Liberation Army, appears to have emboldened the junta to expand its election plan into northern Shan State.

Tangyan, the site of the election training is being held, sits at the junction of northern, eastern, and southern Shan State, bordered by Lashio to the west and United Wa State Army territory to the east. Its strategic location highlights the regime’s attempt to project the illusion that its “election” will take place across the whole of Shan State.

Eastern and southern Shan State remain strongholds of the military’s proxy Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP).

The military staged its February 2021 coup after the USDP was trounced by the National League for Democracy (NLD) in a general election that both domestic and international observers deemed free and fair. After seizing power, the junta has imprisoned Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and other NLD leaders while dissolving her party along with around 40 other political outfits. Its planned vote has been widely condemned as a sham to entrench military rule.

Milking Energy Fields

The cash-strapped military regime is tapping the country’s gas reserves to generate revenue as pressure mounts from international sanctions and a worsening foreign currency crisis.

On Thursday, the Myanmar Investment Commission (MIC) revealed that the energy sector tops the list of foreign investment in Myanmar.

Energy accounts for 28.33 percent of total investment across 12 key economic sectors, with oil and natural gas alone comprising 24.68 percent, said MIC chief General Mya Tun Oo, who doubles as transport and communications minister.

In May, the junta signed off on the Min Ye Thu Project – a multibillion-dollar offshore exploration deal with Thai-owned Gulf Petroleum Myanmar Co Ltd – marking the first new natural gas project since the 2021 coup. The regime is now actively courting investment from the United Arab Emirates for other offshore ventures. It is also inviting domestic investment in the country’s oil and gas sector, said Mya Tun Oo.

Global oil and gas corporations, including France’s TotalEnergies, US’ Chevron, and Australia’s Woodside Petroleum, have pulled out of Myanmar citing human rights concerns in the wake of the 2021 coup.

As its coffers are increasingly squeezed by economic sanctions from Western countries including the US, the regime has also lost control of several lucrative resource hubs – including ruby, jade and rare earth mining sites in Kachin and Mandalay.

China rewarded for rescue

The junta is ramping up protection for China’s Belt & Road investments across the country in exchange for Beijing’s help in reclaiming northern Shan State territory lost to resistance forces over the past two years.

This week, Rakhine State Chief Minister Htein Lin focused on key Chinese infrastructure projects during an inspection of Kyaukphyu Township, where clashes between junta forces and the Arakan Army have intensified in recent weeks.

On Wednesday, he toured the US$ 180-million gas-fired power plant in Kyaukphyu’s planned special economic zone, a joint venture with Chinese state-owned firm PowerChina. The following day, he visited Maday Island, the starting point of oil and gas pipelines supplying landlocked Yunnan Province. According to junta-controlled media, the visit included checks on crude oil transfers from tankers to onshore storage facilities, as well as the installation of new security systems within the project zone.

Meanwhile, junta newspapers have been featuring a long poem with lines including “Pauk-Phaw is the sound of kinship and brotherhood” and “China-Myanmar pipelines are shining bright,” promoting the junta’s narrative of Sino-Myanmar solidarity.

In April, China pressured the ethnic Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army to hand over northern Shan’s capital, Lashio, to the junta without a single shot fired.

On Thursday, the junta announced it had also retaken Nawnghkio – a strategic town on the main China-Myanmar border trade route – from the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) after months of aerial bombardment.

The seizure of Nawnghkio opens the way for a junta advance on Kyaukme and Hispaw, located on the same trade route.

Strategic Shan Town Bombed Into Submission

Myanmar’s regime seized control of Nawnghkio on Tuesday after a months-long offensive, reclaiming the strategic gateway to northern Shan State from the ethnic Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA).

Regime-backed telegram news channels and military supporters celebrated the victory, posting photos of junta troops posing in Nawnghkio town landmarks including the police station and market.

A local resident confirmed on Wednesday that regime forces had retaken the town and main areas of the township. Read more

Pariah regimes planning trade lifeline

Myanmar’s junta and Russia are pushing to establish a new trade corridor through India – an ambitious trilateral proposal that could offer a lifeline for the cash-starved and sanction-hit regime.

Junta Minister for Transport and Communications General Mya Tun Oo discussed the project with a Russian delegation led by Alexander Sergeevich Shatirov, director of Roscongress Investment Fund, in Naypyitaw on Monday.

The meeting focused on a plan to establish a logistics route connecting Russia with Yangon Port through Mumbai Port in India. Read more

Launching Space Mission Powered by Russia

The military regime last month formed the Myanmar Space Agency (MSA), three months after junta boss Min Aung Hlaing visited Moscow, where he signed several memoranda of understanding with Russia including one on the exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes.

The agency, which will be under the direct control of Min Aung Hlaing, was formed on June 1, according to the July 4 issue of the junta’s gazette.

According to the gazette, Min Aung Hlaing will personally vet and approve the experts to be appointed to the agency. Read more