More MoUs with China

China has raised its gamble on Myanmar’s military, doubling down on cooperation with a regime facing global condemnation for war crimes against its own people.

This week, China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) chief Chen Xiaodong arrived in Naypyitaw with fresh financial backing for the embattled junta.

CIDCA, which oversees Beijing’s foreign aid and international development – including Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects along with health, education, and disaster relief – has played a key role in Myanmar.

On Thursday, Chen met with Foreign Minister Than Swe for talks on recovery aid following the devastating March earthquake, as well as disaster management and infrastructure projects. Also present were junta ministers of finance, planning and foreign economic relations, religious affairs and culture, health, construction, and social welfare, along with deputy ministers and department heads.

According to junta media, the two sides signed memoranda of understanding on cooperation in human resources development and a feasibility study for a China-Myanmar Friendship Hospital,

The expanded support comes a year after CIDCA signed a one-billion-yuan MoU to develop Chinese solar power projects in Myanmar.

Finally, Something to Crow About

Regime No. 2 Soe Win visited the frontline for the first time since the 2021 coup this week, rewarding troops for recapturing Nawnghkio and underscoring the strategic importance of northern Shan State to the junta.

On Monday, Min Aung Hlaing’s deputy showered praise and promotions on junta soldiers involved in the counteroffensive.

Nawnghkio is strategically located on the key border trade route with China, close to Pyin Oo Lwin – home of the junta’s elite military academies. The town was retaken last week, a year after it fell to the ethnic Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA).

The regime has also recaptured the Mandalay-Muse highway, a key border trade route with China, after a year under TNLA control.

Nawnghkio is the third Shan town reclaimed by regime forces – though junta chiefs haven’t bothered to visit the recaptured Moebye and Pekon on the border of Karenni State.

The regime apparently attaches greater importance to Nawnghkio, one of dozens of towns lost in Operation 1027 – a coordinated ethnic offensive that also seized Northeastern Command in Lashio and all but eradicated junta forces from northern Shan.

Junta soldiers are now advancing toward Kyaukme, an hour east of Nawnghkio. The regime has also reclaimed Lashio, the northern Shan capital, after Shan fighters ceded the town under Chinese pressure. Recapturing Kyaukme and Hsipaw would allow the junta to reopen the vital Mandalay-Lashio-Muse trade corridor with China. Beijing is also pushing for resumption of border trade.

The promotion of 85 soldiers during Soe Win’s visit was widely seen as a morale-boosting move for troops preparing to advance deeper into resistance-held territory. It also served as propaganda following the unprecedented military defeat in northern Shan, where the junta is now seeking to reassert control over a trade corridor crucial for both itself and Beijing.

Begging for Foreign Funds as Lights Dim

Myanmar’s regime is courting foreign investment in the electricity and energy sector.

Electricity and Energy Development Commission chairman Tin Aung San on Wednesday called for a “one-stop service” to simplify land access for energy projects and to reduce bureaucratic hurdles.

The Ministry of Investment and Foreign Economic Relations recently formed a task force to boost regional and international energy cooperation and investment.

Shan Win Celebrated After Historic Humiliation

Deputy Myanmar junta chief Soe Win visited Nawnghkio town on Monday, one week after the regime recaptured the town from the ethnic Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA).

His trip marked the first visit to northern Shan State by a top military commander since the launch of anti-regime Operation 1027 in 2023, which dealt a serious blow to the military regime.

The TNLA and its allies captured Nawnghkio, around one hour’s drive from Pyin Oo Lwin—which is home to the Myanmar military’s elite academies—as part of Operation 1027 in July last year. It took around one year for the regime to retake the town.

Junta Boss Hails Aung San as Election Season Nears

Myanmar junta boss Min Aung Hlaing on Saturday made his first appearance at the annual Martyrs’ Day event in Yangon since he seized power in a military coup in 2021. The ceremony marks the assassination of independence hero General Aung San and his colleagues in 1947. His visit to the Martyrs’ Mausoleum comes just months before the regime’s planned election scheduled for December.

From 2021 to 2024, Martyrs’ Day commemorations were handled by the regime’s minister of religious affairs and culture, with Min Aung Hlaing notably absent.

Now, with only about five months to go until the election, the regime boss seems to have changed his stance on General Aung San, visiting his historic residence and making symbolic gestures like pledging to restore the general’s car and clean up the area surrounding the residence.

