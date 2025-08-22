The Myanmar civil war has entered another phase in its post-2021 permutation, one of apparent counter-attack. Multiple towns have been re-occupied by the army—Nawngkhio, Mobye, and several others—and a large-scale offensive rolls out in Sagaing Region. The apparently weakening military that faced unprecedented advances during Operation 1027 seems to have been, at least partly, buttressed if not fully reconstituted.

Attention has justifiably been centered on multiple revolutionary actors fixated on federal models and local administration, and on what a post-military Myanmar could look like. But it has come at the expense of a deeper understanding of the principal nemesis of the revolution: the military. The resistance has effectively lost four years to wishful thinking—about imminent collapse due to spreading conflict, post-coup mobilization of armed groups, “mass” defections, and routine rumors of internal ruptures in the military.

Footage of thousands of soldiers surrendering in apparent destitution, from battles in Maungdaw and Ann, from Laukkai and many other battlefields across Myanmar, and fleeing across almost all of Myanmar’s borders to seek safety, strongly suggested collapse, or at least a debilitating weakness that could serve as an entry point for negotiating. Then how has the military not just held on but actually escalated its terror campaign against the Myanmar people? What does this mean for the future of Myanmar? And what does it all portend for the future of the military itself?

A new research agenda

How do we come to a deeper understanding of the military and its strengths, weaknesses, and above all, its vulnerabilities? We must first understand the tangible elements of military performance: organizational structure, troop strength, weapons systems and equipment, support bases, dispersion of multiple installations, its crucial logistics systems, recruitment and training, and its all-important budgeting systems.

Next to consider is the order of battle, which is different from the organizational structure and looks at the conflict posture, i.e. the disposition of multiple units engaged in any form of war, command structure, varied units and their inter-operability, support elements, and of course the crucial logistics systems

Then we come to the intangible elements of military performance, such as morale, fighting spirit and motivation, perceptions of leadership at all levels, loyalty (again at multiple levels), ethnicity in all its Myanmar complexity, the perception of soldiers of civilians, gendered aspects of fighting, and the often overlooked importance of class perception in how militaries function at an operational level.

Changes to operational doctrine have also been a largely unknown factor since 2021, involving both tangible and intangible elements, in that doctrine involves both theory and practice. How much has the fighting stance of the army, air force, and navy changed over the past four years? While the internal deliberations, adaptation, interoperability, and changes to training modalities are opaque, the evidence from multiple conflict zones suggests substantial efforts to augment combined arms operations, with more efficient close air support, and use of naval power for resupply and support of fire operations to assist infantry.

One potential avenue of inquiry would be to outline possible changes to military terminology and vernacular. For many years, it has been standard for analysts and activists alike to invoke the “Four Cuts” doctrine for army operations on the ground. However, the Four Cuts—cutting off food, funds, information, and recruitment—were first designed by the military in the 1960s to target the territory of ethnic armed organizations (EAO), squeeze the civilian population, and reduce the ability of these insurgents to operate. They were usually spearheaded by specially formed light infantry divisions. Is the strategy still used by the military today, and is it current in the vernacular or formal doctrinal language? Have “clearance operation” or “counter-terrorism” operations supplanted the Four Cuts approach? In other words: how does the military itself talk about war in its formal organizational and command chain? And how do troops on the ground discuss operations?

Another example is finance and budgetary considerations. Much work has been produced over the decades on the formal budget of the military, as a percentage of GDP and central budget in comparison to health, education, agriculture, and other sectors, its arms purchases, and extra-budgetary sources of income to sustain force expansion and ongoing operations. While calculating these budgets with any degree of exactitude is bedeviled by numerous intervening variables that are excluded from official data and even solid assessments, they pale in comparison to the intangible elements of revenue-raising.

Both the formal and informal flows of taxation and revenue-raising have been subject to a lot of attention, yet they remain murky—a mix of rigorous economic assessment with “anec-data.” Over 20 years ago, some analysts suggested that the army on the ground was weakened by strains on central logistics, and that many frontline units had been ordered to “live off the land.” This may have been uncovered in various granular research, especially in eastern Myanmar, where reports of this directive were more prevalent. But a formal nationwide directive has, to my knowledge, never surfaced.

Alleged “mass” defections have also failed to fully weaken the military’s fighting strength or terminally cripple its morale and resolve. The hope that defections at colonel rank and above would substantially thin out the officer corps in the first couple of years after the coup did not manifest, and mid to high-level defections plateaued. There has undoubtedly been some fine work pursued on defections, including by People’s Goal in their late-2024 report Out With the Old, In With the New, which recounts testimony from the civil disobedience movement and others. There are several Burmese-language media on similar subjects. But a different approach must be added: to ask why so many stay. Why so few defections from air force pilots, ground crew, or support staff who have willfully engaged in a terror air campaign to murder thousands of civilians?

A new, or more focused, research project on understanding the military will likely have hundreds of questions to ask. Perhaps the starting point would be to systematically list all the many elements of the military that are not widely known, poorly understood, or rely on older assumptions of pre-coup operations, and must be substantially reappraised.

These might include issues such as new training techniques, in-the-field terrain management to arrange various infantry outposts and artillery fire-support bases, perceptions of equipment suitability and reliability, the changes between information warfare at the Naypyitaw level to the operational level in conflict zones, mental health amongst frontline combatants, casualty evacuation and the class dimension supposedly involved (do only officers get helicopter evacuation or is it all ranks?) How much does the environment impact operational performance? Are there operational differences between the monsoon and the cool season? Does climate change play a role? Is the military even thinking through these issues?

Battlefield intelligence must always be a challenge for the military, whch has fought dozens of EAOs in markedly different areas of Myanmar. What are the language capabilities of the military to understand even basic communications, let alone deeper issues like the tactical/strategic/political nexus of its enemies? How does the military assess the networked dimension of post-coup resistance and its vulnerable points?

Then there are large questions concerned with weaponry. Drones for attack and surveillance are a major issue. What about augmented signals intelligence (SIGINT)? What foreign arms supplies are crucial in this field? How have various battle systems, including artillery and aircraft, been weakened by high-tempo operations? Why hasn’t the Armored Command, with several hundred main battlefield tanks and light armored vehicles been deployed more? These are simply scattered, preliminary, and ignorant thoughts. There must be hundreds more lines of inquiry.

Who should pursue the necessary research?

Myanmar is fortunate to have a number of high-quality conflict-related think tanks dedicated to it, like the Institute for Strategy and Policy (ISP), Burma News International (BNI), Myanmar Peace Monitor, Nyan Linn Thit Analytica, Data for Myanmar, and the Burma Civil War Museum. The crucial work of the independent Myanmar media reporting on multiple aspects of the military is fundamental, yet imperiled by ongoing funding cuts.

One positive recent development is the creation of the Myanmar Defense and Security Institute (MDSI) formed by military defectors following the coup with a unique insight into their former institution. They have produced some penetrating reports in recent months on changes to the air force command and air operations strategies, the impact of the Conscription Law, the military’s joint operation command structure, and the most comprehensive report to date on the Defense Services Industries, or Ka Pa Sa. This is precisely the approach that any deeper inquiry should pursue, and the MDSI deserves greater financial assistance to expand its research and public documentation in both Burmese and English.

Less accomplished are the pro-military Thayninga Institute for Strategic Studies and the long-standing but largely performative official Myanmar Institute of Strategic and International Studies (MISIS), which interacts with fellow South East Asian countries’ ISIS organizations.

The Australian scholar Andrew Selth, one of the undisputed experts on the Myanmar military, has provided invaluable insight onto the nature of military force structure and policy for decades. Mary Callahan’s work on the Myanmar institutional origins, Making Enemies, is foundational. Her 2009 essay “Myanmar’s Perpetual Junta” is just as essential reading today as it asks the central questions to understand the military. The academics Maung Aung Myoe and Yoshihiro Nakanishi have both made important contributions to the study of the military. The journalist Anthony Davis, with decades of experience in multiple conflicts around the world and on Myanmar, is one of few outsiders looking at the dynamics of conflict. The Myanmar scholar Ko Sai Latt has done extensive work on Myanmar rank-and-file soldiers and the institutionalized brutality, which is a major cause of human rights violations perpetrated against civilians. And the Swedish scholar Jenny Hedström’s work on female combatants is essential for filling the absence of important gendered aspects of the study of armed forces and conflict.

Few foreign analysts and research organizations specifically study armed conflict and look deeper inside armed groups. But several research organizations service Yangon-based diplomats with multiple reports on the conflict. The vast majority of their information is lifted from the independent Myanmar media. Data collection organizations such as ACLED (Armed Conflict Location and Event Data) use an assortment of Myanmar media groups to generate quantitative material to sustain their database, mapping, and analysis. To ACLED’s credit, their data and analysis is publicly available. Many of the secretive groups that appropriate public information and classify it for private diplomatic consumption keep distribution of their analysis restricted, and therefore hidden from the Myanmar people, who should be the first to know.

Why a deeper understanding is fundamental

The central motive for pursuing a deeper understanding of the military is its eventual reform, and its permanent removal from politics to end its long culture of repression. Yet perspectives on this imperative are divided. Some revolutionaries see the military as inevitable, so their goal is its reform and redesign. Others want the military in its current form to be completely dismantled and a new “federal” military to be created. But generalized talk of a future federal army has so far failed to ask basic questions like how it will be constituted, what its relations with larger EAOs will be who will probably refuse to merge, and what to do with the massive inventory of deadly hardware plus support arms such as the Medical and Engineering Corps.

A central imperative is to design the future security sector reform and disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration programs that will confront a future peaceful Myanmar. The reason such SSR programs failed the last time was a combination of unsuitable generalized or comparative approaches delivered by Western organizations—in effect a complete misunderstanding of the Myanmar military. Planning for a Myanmar free of the military, or any future peace process, must have at its core a much deeper understanding of the institution.

Another, more partisan imperative is to detect vulnerabilities in fighting doctrines and to obtain better-quality inside information to weaken the military. EAOs have their own systems for analyzing these systems, and many of them have well-honed modalities for collecting tactical, strategic, and political information, as well as SIGINT capacity. These are all necessarily opaque and secretive pursuits. But a fundamental of future SSR approaches must be in a public understanding of the military and its opponents. It must have a social dimension, including debates on whether to reform or abolish armed actors in Myanmar.

The release of the Military Secrets Protection Law on July 28 will likely make this and other projects even more difficult than they already were. The law “aims to protect military grand strategies, strategies, tactics, and matters related to military training, technologies and technical systems concerning naval vessels, aircraft, other vehicles, machinery, weapons, ammunition, and military equipment used by (the military), production and installation techniques, military technologies, procedures, or systems, and relevant measures officially announced by the relevant ministry from time to time as military secrets.”

There has been a great deal of valuable work on the Myanmar military from both Myanmar scholars and investigators and foreign academics. Yet as the conflict looks set to rage on, renewed effort is required to understand the institution that has repressed, impoverished, isolated, and economically debilitated the country for decades. There is yet another, more psychological dimension to uncovering its inner workings: as the brutal cowards the generals are, they abhor scrutiny.

David Scott Mathieson is an independent analyst working on conflict and humanitarian and human rights issues in Myanmar.