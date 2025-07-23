The United Wa State Army (UWSA), Myanmar’s most powerful ethnic armed organization, controls one of the world’s most critical tin-producing zones—estimated to supply at least 10 percent of global tin concentrate. The Man Maw mines in northern Shan State have long formed the backbone of this shadow economy, feeding the tin-hungry industries of China, which relies on Myanmar for the majority of its tin-in-concentrate imports.

After a two-year standstill, signs now point toward a cautious reopening. Mining companies have started paying significantly increased licensing fees under a new UWSA regime, signaling the start of a controlled and selective restart. Permits have been granted, but logistical and operational challenges remain. Damaged infrastructure and the need for workforce reorganization mean that production will likely return gradually, not overnight.

The higher cost of re-entry also carries strategic weight. By raising licensing fees, the UWSA has filtered out smaller operators and tightened its grip on the sector—effectively centralizing control in the hands of larger firms, many of which have backing from Chinese investors or ties to power brokers who understand the region’s complex and often volatile political landscape.

The International Tin Association (ITA) has expressed high hopes, viewing this as a pivotal step toward stabilizing global tin supply chains. While a full-scale restart is not guaranteed, the shift is seen as strong progress after a period of deep market anxiety. Industry watchers anticipate a rebound in Myanmar-origin ore shipments to China in the second half of 2025.

The UWSA maintains de facto control over the Wa Self-Administered Region in northern Shan State. Operating as both a military and political entity through the United Wa State Party (UWSP), the group maintains its own administrative structures, security forces and economic systems independent of Myanmar’s central government. The UWSA has strong political and economic ties with China, benefiting from cross-border trade, investment and strategic support, which further consolidate its influence and governance in the region.

UWSA’s hold on global tin

Tin rarely grabs headlines, yet it is indispensable. It is essential in electronics, semiconductors, solar panels and electric vehicles—serving as the soldering glue that holds together circuits in the global tech economy. But tin’s strategic importance also makes it vulnerable to geopolitical and localized disruptions.

China, with over 40 percent of global tin smelting capacity, is central to the tin value chain. China plays a central role as both the primary destination for tin concentrate from Wa State and the dominant player in global tin refining. Given its limited domestic tin deposits, China depends heavily on imports—particularly from Myanmar’s Wa-controlled mines—to feed its vast smelting industry concentrated in Yunnan province. Chinese companies engage directly or indirectly with the UWSA to secure mining permits and ensure the steady flow of ore across the border.

In 2022, nearly two-thirds of China’s imported tin-in-concentrate—totaling 48,000 tonnes—originated from Myanmar, according to China’s General Administration of Customs (GACC). Of this, approximately 40,000 tonnes came from mine production within the country, with an estimated 70 percent sourced from Wa State. Additionally, around 8,000 tonnes were supplied from Wa region stockpiles during the record-high tin prices in early 2022, according to the Tin Mining Association.

However, in 2023, the UWSA suspended all tin mining operations, justifying it as a move to overhaul regulations and protect the environment, triggering a global supply shock. Before the suspension, Myanmar ranked as the world’s third-largest tin producer, with the majority of its output originating from the Man Maw area, according to the World Mining Congress (WMC). Just after the suspension, Tin prices soared past $36,000 per tonne on the London Metal Exchange, and smelters scrambled to secure alternative sources.

However, during the UWSA/UWSP Central Work Meeting in February this year, nine key follow-up action plans were set, including the reopening of the Man Maw mines and promoting economic development through Beijing’s China-Myanmar Economic Corridor project. This signals the UWSA’s clear intention to resume mining operations.

By mid-2025, the issuance of new three-year permits suggests the UWSA is ready to turn the tap back on—but only on its own terms. According to the ITA, the restart could ease pressure on Chinese smelters and help stabilize the international tin market. However, ongoing restrictions on labor, equipment movement and internal logistics continue to be barriers to a rapid recovery.

What this episode underscores is the growing leverage of subnational actors over critical supply chains. The UWSA, while unrecognized as a state actor, exerts global influence through its control of strategic minerals. Tin does not flow without their say-so—a powerful reminder that sovereignty and supply in today’s globalized world are not always dictated by national governments.

Strategic dependence

China’s growing reliance on tin from Wa State exposes a complex and precarious relationship with the UWSA. This economic interdependence creates vulnerabilities for China, which depends on a non-state actor beyond the reach of Myanmar’s central government to secure a critical industrial resource.

The long halt and slow restart of mining in Wa illustrate the limits of Beijing’s influence in the region. Despite close economic ties, Chinese firms must secure permission from the UWSA to operate, import equipment and deploy workers. The 2023 mining suspension sent shockwaves through China’s smelting industry, forcing Yunnan factories to scramble for alternative supplies. Though mining activities are gradually resuming, China remains vulnerable to disruptions that could reverberate through its supply chains and the global market.

But the dependence remains dangerous and is a strategic vulnerability Beijing cannot ignore. Every delay, every price spike, is a reminder of how fragile this resource corridor truly is.

Politically, China’s engagement with the UWSA complicates its ties with Myanmar’s central government and regional actors wary of armed ethnic groups. The UWSA’s growing autonomy—from issuing mining permits to regulating trade—signals a fractured sovereignty in Myanmar’s borderlands.

Beyond economics and geopolitics, the Wa mineral trade highlights deeper challenges around transparency and ethics. The tin will be exported, smelted in Yunnan, and used in the production of semiconductors, solar panels and smartphones. And few buyers will ask who benefits.

Minerals extracted under the control of armed groups flow into global supply chains with little oversight, challenging efforts to achieve “clean” and “responsible” sourcing. However, the UWSA’s suspension of mining reminded the world that it controls a vital node of a global industry. The reopening of mines is not a step toward normalization—it is a reaffirmation of unaccountable power in the hands of one of the most militarized and secretive actors in Southeast Asia.

While the world scrambles for critical minerals to power the green and digital future, one of the most vital metals—tin—remains trapped in a shadowy supply chain dominated by China and extracted from the hands of the most powerful armed actor in Myanmar’s war-torn borderlands.

Athena Awn Naw specializes in analyzing ethnic conflict dynamics in Myanmar, focusing on China’s expanding influence across economic sectors. Her expertise includes the socioeconomic impacts of China’s involvement, its role in Myanmar’s armed conflicts and peace processes, and its participation in regional initiatives.