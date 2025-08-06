New insurgent political orders are being established across Myanmar to challenge the centrality of the Myanmar military and its illegitimate rule. In international conflict studies, this phenomenon is known as “rebel governance,” defined by the scholar Ana Arjona as “the set of actions insurgents engage in to regulate the social, political, and economic life of noncombatants during civil war.” Arjona and her colleagues Nelson Kasfir and Zachariah Mampilly, in their classic collection of essays Rebel Governance in Civil War, created a new and unique body of work in conflict studies, and have since been joined by multiple scholars producing new and valuable studies about insurgent and civilian relationships in the midst of civil war.

Many armed groups reject the use of the term “rebel” as, in its Myanmar connotation, it suggests that armed resistance is illegitimate. Nothing could be further from the reality of the modern state in Myanmar, where it is the military that is indisputably illegitimate: to rebel against the army of Min Aung Hlaing is a just uprising, and so were similar struggles since 1949.

Large parts of Myanmar have come under the control and administration of ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) since 2021—although the exact extent of their control has been hotly debated. Large parts of Karenni, almost all of Rakhine, parts of northern Shan State, Kachin, and the long-anticipated formal establishment of “Kawthoolei” as the Karen National Union’s (KNU) state in the coming months.

Along with previous EAO-administered spaces in Wa and Mongla established in 1989, Myanmar has never experienced this number of EAO state spaces and “wartime orders” in over seven decades of civil war. Many perspectives from observers far away from Myanmar emphasize their negative side and raise concerns over state fragmentation. Many others, closer to Myanmar reality, point to the emergence of new “federal units” as legitimate state-building by legitimate armed groups and their civilian constituents.

But there is always a dark side to progress.

‘Bottom-up’ rebel governance

The promotion of bottom-up federalism has pushed a notion of “good” EAOs creating alternative federal units free of military rule. But opinions are divided over what the concept means and how it will look from place to place. Where is the bottom? At what level? Who will take the bottom upward? And where is up? These are not glib questions. What kinds of administration can be pursued on a war footing? There can be no successful bottom-up federalism unless the war against the junta is concluded on favorable terms for the localized state builders.

Bottom-up federalism looks most promising in places such as Karenni (previously Kayah) State. Following the formation of the Karenni State Consultative Council (KSCC) in April 2021 by armed groups, political actors and civilian representatives, the governance structure of the small state has been transformed despite widespread armed conflict. The Interim Executive Council of Karenni State (IEC) was formed in 2023 as a provisional government to deliver services in health, education, justice (including policing), women and children’s affairs, planning/finance/taxation, humanitarian affairs, agriculture, and trade. There is no doubting the impressive nature of these developments, from a mixture of older and younger Karenni leaders, women’s inclusion, and the commitment to balancing civilian oversight with a military strategy as the war grinds on.

But bottom-up administration in Karenni carries a number of risks. The first is crowding. Promising innovation in Karenni attracted a mixture of Western aid donors, mercenary foreign consultants, and older Myanmar peace-process actors who are committed to federal modelling and moved into “local governance support” (which mostly means never-ending workshops in Chiang Mai and Mae Sot). This is facilitated by ease of access from neighboring Thailand and the relative sophistication of Karenni leaders, who have been involved in revolutionary mobilization for decades, as well as post-coup leaders who had over 15 years of involvement in civil-society activities. Karenni has been inundated by opportunists, and they could well stifle local innovation or divert from locally set priorities. This “NGO-ization” of revolution and local mobilization in Myanmar is a clear and present danger to future success.

The blurred lines between bottom-up and rebel governance are evident in one of the most prominent leaders, Khun Bedu. He is both vice chairman of the IEC and chairman of the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF), one of several armed groups operating in the state, which blurs the line between civilian and combatant. Karenni may be small enough to succeed—it has a population of only half a million people—but access to resources is a constant challenge, especially since the gutting of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) this year. Khun Bedu is a rightly respected man, and he and his colleagues in the IEC are pursuing bold and innovative work. But there are still many contradictions and challenges to the Karenni governance project.

Bottom-up federalism has gradually crept into the public statements of other revolutionary groups, effectively eclipsing the 2021 Federal Democracy Charter (FDC). Take for example one statement issued in September last year by the KNU, Karenni National Progressive Party (KNPP), Chin National Front, New Mon State Party-Anti Dictatorship (NMSP-AD), Karenni State Consultative Council (KSCC), Pa-O National Federal Council (PNFC), Mon State Federal Council (MSFC), Ta-ang Political Consultative Committee (TPCC), and Women’s League of Burma (WLB), which said in part: “We also discussed and agreed on procedures for coordination and implementation among revolutionary forces to advance the bottom-up federalism approach.”

Another statement by the same groups this February stated that the signatories “will not accept a holding-together federal model that will renew centralization. Instead, we will rebuild our country as a strong nation through bottom-up federalism by strengthening the state.” Note the complete absence of the National Unity Government (NUG) or the National Unity Consultative Committee (NUCC) in these statements. Many EAOs now proffer mostly lip service to the floundering NUG and prioritize their own localized projects.

Even a cursory examination of the challenges the Karenni State administration has faced will show that its model cannot simply be transferred to other parts of Myanmar. There may be lessons to share, but the idea that a fully adopted IEC model would work in northern Shan State, Rakhine, or especially the Anya region of central Myanmar, is implausible.

The bottom-up paradigm has received enthusiastic international endorsement from multiple quarters, but it has also obscured the practical challenges of bottom-up insurgent state-building as well as questions of legitimacy and the rights of civilians living in wartime spaces.

Governing, administering, or controlling?

How much actual governing do EAOs do—as opposed to more rudimentary administrative control? This changes dramatically depending on the group, its social relations with the civilian population, and relationships with other armed groups. There are multiple categories of EAOs, from more Western-leaning “democratic” groups such as the KNU and KNPP, to Chinese-inspired Maoist authoritarian states like the UWSA, to militarist groups such as the ULA/AA, and neo-medieval warlord outfits like the Restoration Council of Shan State (RCSS).

Who, then, feels genuinely “liberated” when an EAO captures a certain place? Quite often Western observers and Myanmar exiles are more prone to lauding EAOs and excusing bad behavior, and their silence when abuses are reported emboldens bad actors within EAOs and NUG-affiliated armed groups. The confusing system of the NUG’s administrative state-building in Central Myanmar, called the “3-P” system, has degenerated in some locations to increased violence against civilians, arbitrary power, corruption, and increased rent-seeking.

One recent example of lauding rebel governance over countervailing dynamics was a UK-funded study of “Governance and Communal Relations in Northern Arakan”, produced by the XCEPT consortium that studies borders in multiple research sites around the world, and in Myanmar through the Asia Foundation. The report claims to have conducted on-the-ground research in Maungdaw in late 2024 to assess attitudes towards the Arakan Army (AA) administration. To anyone who has worked in conflict zones, in Myanmar or anywhere else, this report should have set off major alarm bells. The conflict in Rakhine State at that time was still raging, especially in Maungdaw; most of the civilian population, regardless of ethnicity, was displaced; and Rohingya Muslims faced intimidation and fear from multiple armed groups: it was simply not the right time to be asking questions on communal relations. The entire report is dubious and shoddy.

Who is at risk from rebel governance?

Local communities are the most acutely vulnerable in EAO operational territory. This varies across different EAOs. Patterns of forced conscription persist in almost all wartime orders and are under-reported compared to the heavy emphasis on the junta’s use of conscription. The way civilians are treated by EAOs is not nearly studied enough by human rights groups and the Myanmar media, unless they are “bad” EAO’s or perpetrate abuses against high-risk communities, such as the AA on the Rohingya.

EAOs are universally opaque organizations who do not appreciate dissent or criticism. They often respond with threats or intimidation—and in some cases violence—to any voices who challenge their human rights record. EAOs may feel under attack when criticism of their administrative efforts is voiced, especially if such efforts falter from lack of resources.

There are multiple cases of EAO’s “liberating” territory and then abusing civilians there. One egregious example was when the Kokang armed group Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) swept through northern Shan State after Operation 1027. How much safer did civilians feel in Lashio when the MNDAA was in charge? Or protesters against gold mining in Kutkai, where six civilians were murdered by Kokang soldiers in March? There are also growing complaints against the Ta-ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) for expanding mining concessions in Mogoke after it seized control of the town in 2024. The Kachin Independence Organization (KIO), too, is facing criticism for its involvement in environmentally devastating rare earth mining, and has faced growing civilian protests for several years.

Myanmar journalists and researchers are also at risk within insurgent spaces, with many citing threats to their work in several locations, including areas where established EAOs operate, such as the KNU and KNPP, who are often venerated as the “good guys.” Land-rights and environmental activists are also at high risk if they complain about destructive mining or polluting extractive industries. Unofficial minorities are potentially at risk if the “liberating” EAO is antagonistic to them and either adopts the discriminatory policies of the central state or imposes new restrictions on communities.

The unavoidable fact is that there are no totally clean revolutionaries in a dirty war. New approaches to studying rebel governance and the actions of EAOs should ask a range of difficult questions to ascertain their behavior and willingness to observe codes of conduct and accountability. How effective are law and order systems and civilian compliance? What “rebel law” systems do they have in place, and what is the quality of their legal and policing system? How “revolutionary” is it for EAOs to simply keep using the regime’s penal code, or for the NUCC to threaten people with coercive laws such as the Counter Terrorism Law of 2014?

Far more attention should be paid to the lived realities of people in the growing zones of insurgent wartime spaces. What is the balance between pragmatic legitimacy and moral legitimacy in different wartime orders? Looking at the armed groups more broadly, asking questions on civil military relations, economic portfolios, revenue raising, training and recruitment, logistics and supply, the changing nature of war in their areas, and the challenges of different modes of warfare. Research has to move beyond platitudes and start asking much tougher questions.

Any further study of rebel governance has to pivot away from an overemphasis on men with guns and seeing warfare and state-making as a social enterprise. The challenges of equitable gender, ethnic, and religious representation in emerging administrations must also be a central component of research. There is also a lamentable absence of class-based analysis in insurgent-controlled spaces.

Finally, we need to consider the—often unspoken—impulse of insurgent state-building and territory expansion as investments in future negotiations with the center for political arrangements.

In contemplating the dark side of rebel governance, we must not downplay the legitimacy of armed rebellion as such and resistance against the central military state. But a key element of future success for bottom-up federalism will be the conduct of armed and administrative actors in establishing a counter-state space. Incorporating conversations, enquiry, and valid criticism of insurgent behavior and performance, in all their varied forms and local realities, is crucial to its success.

David Scott Mathieson is an independent analyst working on conflict, humanitarian, and human rights issues