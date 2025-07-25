“If we die, we will return to earth.

If we live, we must raise the golden parasol.

And if we return to earth,

then those of our generation who remain

must raise the golden parasol.”

These haunting lines were written by student activist Ma Wutt Yee Aung on Facebook in the wake of the 2021 coup. She recently died in prison, her young life extinguished at the brutal hands of the regime’s intelligence agents during a prolonged and merciless interrogation.

Ma Wutt Yee Aung embodies the story of a new generation—Generation Z—rising in defiance against a military regime that had once again hijacked the will of the people. Her death is not just a personal tragedy but also a searing indictment of the junta’s relentless violence and its war against the Myanmar people.

The face of a generation

Born in 2000, she was just 10 years old when Myanmar began its hesitant political opening. While she spent her early childhood in the dark age of military rule, her adolescence unfolded during a period of renewed hope and promise brought about by political liberalization.

In the years following 2010, Myanmar experienced a brief renaissance. The nation emerged from decades of isolation and repression to taste the promises of political reform, economic revival, and global reintegration. Cities stirred with new energy, foreign investment poured in, and a new generation found its voice through the rapid spread of technology and social media. A new generation, wide-eyed and unburdened by the past, dared to believe in a different future. It was a liminal time—suspended between dictatorship and democracy, between progress and precarity. It was more than a political opening: it was a cultural and psychological awakening.

Ma Wutt Yee Aung came of age in this electric atmosphere. Energized by the new political space and digital connectivity, she immersed herself in student activism, determined to help steer her country away from authoritarian darkness and toward justice, dignity, and freedom.

After passing her matriculation exam in 2016—the same year the National League for Democracy assumed office following its landslide electoral win—she enrolled at Dagon University to study zoology. There, she joined the Dagon University Student Union, was elected to its Central Executive Committee, and served as joint secretary.

Myanmar has a long and proud tradition of student activism, deeply woven into the fabric of its political history. Since the colonial period, students have stood at the forefront of resistance against injustice and oppression, from the anti-British protests of the 1920s to the pivotal role of student unions in the 1988 pro-democracy uprising. Universities became hotbeds of political thought and defiance, producing generations of young leaders who challenged authoritarian rule at great personal risk. In every era of crisis, it has been students who ignited the spark of resistance, often paying with their freedom or lives.

Ma Wutt Yee Aung, driven by a deep desire to help lead her country toward a brighter future, stepped into Myanmar’s proud tradition of student activism. But despite her student union work, she was still able to enjoy a relatively carefree life, laughing with friends, navigating campus life, and dreaming of the future like so many others her age. She joined the cheerleading team at Dagon University, and with her sweet, spirited demeanor that earned her the childhood nickname Smile, she quickly became a beloved presence among her peers.

When the the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Ma Wutt Yee Aung—always compassionate and devoted to serving others—volunteered at quarantine centers to help her community. Her commitment went even further when she traveled to conflict-ridden Rakhine State, where clashes between the Arakan Army and the Myanmar military were ongoing, to serve as a volunteer on the frontlines.

Her quiet hope was that once the COVID crisis passed, life would return to normal, and she could return to the carefree days of student life, filled with friends, laughter, and purpose. But the military coup of 2021 came like a thunderbolt, crushing that fragile hope and upending the life she had envisioned.

Once again, Myanmar fell into darkness.

The regime’s seizure of power was not merely a political setback: it was a violent regression, a return to authoritarian rule that crushed the fragile dreams of an entire generation. The people rose in resistance, and Ma Wutt Yee Aung rose with them.

Like many others, she faced brutal suppression by the regime. In early 2021, during a protest in Hlaing Township, she narrowly escaped arrest when military forces encircled peaceful demonstrators, with the help of residents in the neighborhood. As the regime intensified its crackdown, she was forced into hiding, moving between safe houses alongside fellow student activists. Even so, she refused to vanish. As the third wave of COVID spread through a collapsing healthcare system, she resumed underground volunteer work—quietly delivering care, medicine, and solidarity to the sick and vulnerable, while still organizing in resistance to the regime.

The fall of a martyr

In September 2021, she was captured along with five other student union members. She was taken to an interrogation center—the infamous “slaughterhouse.” Myanmar’s military intelligence has long been notorious for its brutal suppression of dissent, serving as a key instrument of authoritarian control for successive regimes. Yet under the current junta, it has grown even more ruthless than ever, operating with impunity and employing the full extent of torture to break those who dare to resist.

Min Aung Hlaing and the military junta, gripped by fear of total collapse in the face of unprecedented resistance, have handed unchecked power—and even a license to kill—to military intelligence operatives in the interrogation centers. Since the coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, there have been 368 documented deaths in custody—43 in police stations, 138 in interrogation centers, and 187 in prisons—alongside numerous disappearances. Many of them went unreported. Survivors and witnesses have described widespread use of torture in interrogation centers, including rape and extrajudicial killings. One former political prisoner, who had been arrested several times before 2010 and again after the coup, recounted the stark difference: “I’ve experienced military intelligence interrogations before, but this time, I wasn’t sure I would make it to prison alive.”

Ma Wutt Yee Aung suffered a fatal injury inside the interrogation center. After days of relentless beatings and torture, she collapsed from a stroke, her brain fatally damaged by repeated blows. The interrogators did not stop until her body began to shut down. By the time she was transferred to prison, her frail body was already broken beyond repair. She was sentenced to seven years in prison without evidence, and without even a semblance of due process.

After the coup, the regime launched mass arrests of anyone it perceived as opposing its rule. According to the AAPP, 22,101 political prisoners are still detained, far exceeding the capacity of Myanmar’s already crumbling prison system. The infrastructure, long neglected and overcrowded, has collapsed further into chaos. Political prisoners have endured inhumane conditions, and physical and psychological abuse. The international community has failed to intervene in any meaningful way, leaving those behind bars to suffer in silence.

In prison, she received no proper treatment for the severe brain injuries she had sustained during interrogation. Denied adequate medical care, her condition steadily deteriorated. Yet she did not give in. She held on with quiet strength, sustained by the belief in the revolution’s triumph—the victory of her generation, and the eventual liberation of her country.

Defiant to the end

Tragically, that strength was not enough to overcome the cruelty inflicted on her. Ma Wutt Yee Aung died on July 20, 2025 in Insein Prison—just one day after Myanmar commemorated Martyrs’ Day, honoring the fallen leaders assassinated on July 19, 1947. Her death behind prison walls echoed a long history of sacrifice. Like so many young people before her, she joined the ranks of Myanmar’s martyrs, those who gave their lives in the struggle against tyranny.

The same day, Ko Pyae Sone Aung, a member of the National League for Democracy in Belin Township, also died in Thaton Prison—another life lost to the junta’s slow violence behind bars.

Their deaths, along with those of countless other fallen stars in the ongoing pro-democracy resistance, are painful reminders that the people of Myanmar, long forgotten and neglected by much of the international community amid efforts to normalize relations with the regime, have not given up. They continue their struggle with unwavering resolve, bearing their unbearable burden for the sake of a future rooted in freedom and dignity.

Yet the world continues to look away. The struggle of Myanmar’s people has been neglected, forgotten, and in some cases, quietly betrayed. As some in the international community pursue engagement or normalization with the regime, they risk legitimizing a system built on torture, murder, and repression. In doing so, they not only abandon a nation in crisis, they attempt to normalize the abnormal.

At her funeral, a single photo was on display: Ma Wutt Yee Aung, known affectionately as Smile, beaming with quiet defiance at the brutal military regime that ultimately took her life. Her expression, radiant and unyielding, was aimed not only at her oppressors but also at an international community that stood by in silence.

With solemn pride, her mother said, “My daughter met death with her fists clenched, not a flicker of fear on her face—not even a grimace.”

Her story is not just one of suffering: it is a story of the young generation fighting against the brutal regime with fierce love, unyielding conviction, and indomitable spirit.

Remembering the words Ma Wutt Yee Aung once wrote on Facebook, her martyrdom echoes still:

“Though her body return to earth,

Her spirit rise like golden parasols—

shielding the next generation with the shade of sacrifice.”

Ye Myo Hein is a senior fellow at the Southeast Asia Peace Institute and a former fellow at the United States Institute of Peace [USIP] and the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars.