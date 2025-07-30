Over the decades, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has emerged as a model of regional cooperation, pragmatism, and shared prosperity. Its success is not merely institutional but philosophical: rooted in consensus-building, peaceful conflict resolution, and economic integration. The ASEAN Comprehensive Investment Agreement (ACIA) and its robust trade links reflect the grouping’s shared commitment to modernization and sustainable growth. Now Pakistan is embarked on a campaign to progress from sectoral dialogue partner to full dialogue partner in the bloc.

But Pakistan’s desire to integrate more fully with ASEAN stems from strategic motivations rather than genuine alignment. A full partnership with ASEAN represents, for Islamabad, an avenue to greater geopolitical relevance and to tempering its strained global image. But the country brings very little to the table in terms of ASEAN core values and potentially undermines the foundational integrity of the bloc.

Economically, Pakistan remains on the fringes. ASEAN countries have woven an intricate web of intra-regional trade, investment, and connectivity, with total internal trade rising steadily over the years. Pakistan’s bilateral trade with ASEAN, on the other hand, stands at a modest US$6.3 billion, a negligible figure when juxtaposed with India’s $122.67 in 2023–24. Even under the South Asian Free Trade Association (SAFTA), Pakistan’s contribution has been dismal, evidenced by South Asia’s meager 3.5 percent intraregional trade volume. While ASEAN seeks to create a single investment destination to enhance competitiveness, Pakistan’s limited trade capacity, agriculture-heavy economy, and slow modernization detract from the grouping’s future-facing goals.

Beyond economics, the most jarring concern is Pakistan’s record on extremism and political instability. For years, Pakistan has battled with internal militancy and has been criticized globally for harboring extremist factions. The cancellation of the SAARC summit following the Uri terrorist attacks, where India, followed by Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Afghanistan, boycotted participation, underscores how Pakistan’s presence has paralyzed regional initiatives. Where ASEAN has thrived due to member-state cooperation and adherence to peaceful mechanisms, SAARC failed, not least due to Pakistan’s uncompromising stance on key regional security concerns.

Politically, Islamabad’s lobbying efforts within ASEAN reveal its tactical calculus. Pakistan has leaned on shared religious sentiments to secure backing from Muslim-majority countries like Malaysia and Indonesia. There is also outreach to Singapore and the CLMV states (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam), with particular success in Cambodia. Yet these overtures lack depth and mutual familiarity. Pakistani civil society, political elites, and business communities have little understanding of Southeast Asia’s cultural and political landscapes. Such superficial engagement risks tokenism, rather than building the durable partnerships that ASEAN prides itself on.

Compounding these concerns is Pakistan’s increasingly close alignment with China, particularly under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). This proximity has raised alarms about sovereignty and strategic autonomy. Pakistan’s readiness to toe Beijing’s line, especially on contentious issues like the South China Sea, positions Islamabad at odds with several ASEAN member states who have adopted cautious or adversarial stances toward China’s expansive claims. A balanced ASEAN requires impartiality, and Pakistan’s overt partiality to China risks creating fault lines within the bloc.

In the realm of security cooperation, Islamabad’s defense ambitions add further discomfort. Pakistani planners have eyed Southeast Asia as a market for arms exports, branding Chinese-made weapons as indigenous, a move that undermines the trust and transparency that are crucial tenets in ASEAN’s defense dialogue. These transactional overtures do little to elevate Pakistan as a responsible stakeholder in the region’s security architecture.

Perhaps most problematic is Islamabad’s perceived intention to use ASEAN as a stage to internationalize its tensions with India, especially on the contentious Kashmir issue. Here the bloc risks being dragged into a conflict that it has no stake in and prefers to keep at bay. ASEAN’s strength lies in its ability to sideline contentious disputes and focus on collective development. Pakistan’s fixation on India, rather than on mutually beneficial goals, would only serve to politicize ASEAN’s agenda and polarize its members.

Geographically, too, Pakistan lies outside ASEAN’s natural periphery. Unlike India, which shares maritime and strategic links with Southeast Asia and has cultivated cultural and civilizational exchanges over centuries, Pakistan lacks a historical or strategic footprint in the region. ASEAN’s engagement with South Asia has been more organic with India, whose “Act East” policy aligns seamlessly with ASEAN’s own vision. In contrast, Pakistan appears an outlier, straining to fit within a grouping that shares neither its historical ties nor its security priorities.

Furthermore, the rise of political Islam in Pakistan, often underlined by extremist undertones, casts a long shadow. To the extent that ASEAN nations embrace religious diversity and pluralism, they also prioritize social harmony and moderation. Pakistan’s domestic challenges in countering radicalization and religious intolerance raise doubts about its capacity to integrate meaningfully into a coalition that champions inclusivity and cultural openness.

In light of all these factors, it is evident that Pakistan’s push for full dialogue partnership is driven more by symbolic prestige than by substantive alignment. ASEAN must preserve the integrity of its regional vision, which prioritizes connectivity over conflict, cooperation over confrontation, and economic innovation over ideological export. Including a country that not only lacks economic heft but also brings geopolitical baggage could dilute the bloc’s purpose and destabilize its trajectory.

ASEAN should continue cultivating sub-regional ties that enhance its cohesion and strategic clarity. It is sometimes necessary to strategically isolate disruptive actors—not out of hostility, but to safeguard the collective mission. While engagement channels should remain open, partnership must be earned.

Ultimately, a country’s regional identity shapes its international footprint. Pakistan, with its entrenched South Asian dynamics, inward-facing economy, and image constraints, cannot seamlessly integrate into a grouping as dynamic and future-oriented as ASEAN. Until Pakistan demonstrates genuine reform, economic ambition, and strategic neutrality, its aspirations will remain just that, a distant hope, unlikely to find resonance within ASEAN’s pragmatic halls.

Vaishali Basu Sharma is an analyst on geopolitical and macroeconomic issues