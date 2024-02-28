As one who is several generations removed from those younger people who are at home with artificial intelligence (AI), I have never ventured into that seeming miasma that has already become so important to multiple aspects of life today. It has become critical to society, even if it neither infringes on my interests nor affects my writing. As my critics will attest, I write prolifically if not well. I recognize, however, even at my advanced age, that stylistic and analytical aspects of my essays could be improved if AI or a good editor were employed. And so, with the help of friends, I have ventured to ask AI to write a short piece on the problems facing Myanmar, a subject that has been forefront in my ventures into policy analysis for some years.

I have no intention of claiming AI’s contribution as my own. But I was curious as to how this unembodied storehouse of material might treat aspects of contemporary Myanmar. So, we asked AI to write up to 1,000 words on that subject.

The result, in seconds, was a cogent, well-organized essay that would have been praised in some advanced placement course at the senior high school level. Although it had no stylistic uniqueness, no particular grace, it was done with clarity and comprehensiveness that an English teacher would appreciate. Such high marks, however, do not translate into thoughtful policy analysis. There was an orthodoxy of opinion seemingly based on the Western media and easily available secondary source material. No alternative views, however sound or abhorrent, were apparent; no specialized studies seem to have been consulted.

A set of follow-up answers to asked questions provided more depth—if not of analysis, then of scope—on social issues. These include paragraphs on legitimacy, political instability, international relations, human rights, and related issues.

The question to ChatGPT-4 on Feb. 16 was:

In 1,000 words describe what are the major political, economic and social issues currently facing Myanmar?

AI’s answer:

Myanmar, a Southeast Asian nation, is currently confronting a multitude of political, economic, and social challenges that have significant implications for its future. Politically, the country’s most pressing issue is the military coup that took place on February 1, 2021. The Tatmadaw (Myanmar’s military) seized power from the democratically elected government headed by Aung San Suu Kyi, alleging widespread voter fraud in the November 2020 general elections. This event has triggered widespread condemnation from the international community and has led to persistent internal unrest with daily protests, civil disobedience movements, and sporadic armed conflicts.

The coup has led to a significant economic setback for Myanmar. The economy, already reeling from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been further destabilized. There’s a sharp decline in foreign investment and tourism, two significant contributors to the economy. Widespread strikes and work stoppages, as part of civil disobedience movements, have disrupted the economy. The World Bank estimates Myanmar’s economy to contract by 10% in 2021, a significant downfall from the previous growth rate.

Myanmar’s social issues are multifaceted. The coup has resulted in a severe humanitarian crisis. The brutal response of the military towards protestors has led to thousands of arrests and casualties, which has been widely criticized by human rights organizations. The country is also witnessing a surge in internally displaced persons due to the conflict.

Besides, the Rohingya crisis remains unresolved. The Rohingya, a Muslim minority in Myanmar’s Rakhine state, have faced persecution, leading to a mass exodus into neighboring Bangladesh. Despite international pressure, the crisis continues, posing a significant social challenge.

Moreover, issues like poverty, lack of access to quality education and healthcare, and gender inequality are also prevalent. Myanmar ranks 147 out of 189 countries in the Human Development Index (2020), underscoring the social challenges it faces.

In summary, Myanmar is in a state of crisis, with severe political instability triggering economic setbacks and worsening social issues. The country is in dire need of a peaceful resolution to its political crisis, a comprehensive economic recovery plan, and a concerted effort to address its social challenges.

We then asked the AI chat box what should Western and US policies be toward Myanmar. The response was in short, generalized paragraphs on the following:

Diplomatic pressure, engagement with regional organizations, support for democratic transition, media freedom and information access, engagement with Myanmar‘s neighbors, refugee protection, dialogue and reconciliation, and long-term development assistance.

These comments offer nothing new. Analysis is lacking, specific detailed recommendations absent. These comments are in some sense a mantra of desirable fields and goals, but how to implement any of them is not only obscure, but rather unhelpful. They simply repeat what observers hope for in that society, not even articulating the first steps necessary to achieve any of these goals. Individuals are not mentioned; institutional strengths and weaknesses ignored.

AI may be essential in fields where precedents are important, such as in science, medicine, and law. AI, however, is not useful in terms of analysis and policy recommendations at least as related to Myanmar. Rather, it may be detrimental as they simply reinforce positions that, however desirable, entice us to remain within our intellectual and policy boxes. Alternatives are unexplored, orthodoxy reinforced. However important AI is overall, policy wonks cannot rely on AI. They still have much work to do.

David I. Steinberg is distinguished professor of Asian studies emeritus, Georgetown University. The AI link was established by Vanessa Crawford and John Brandon.